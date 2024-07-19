Manchin Announces $1.5 Million For Water Infrastructure Upgrades In Greenbrier County

July 18, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Greenbrier Public Service District. The funding will construct two water line extensions to expand access to clean, reliable drinking water for residents of Greenbrier County. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) projects Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.

“In order to ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water infrastructure,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is investing $1.5 million to expand access to reliable drinking water for residents of Greenbrier County, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the project for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.