Submit Release
News Search

There were 957 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,138 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Announces $1.5 Million For Water Infrastructure Upgrades In Greenbrier County

July 18, 2024

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (I-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,500,000 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the Greenbrier Public Service District. The funding will construct two water line extensions to expand access to clean, reliable drinking water for residents of Greenbrier County. This federal award is one of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) projects Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2022 funding bill.

“In order to ensure every West Virginian has access to clean, safe water, we must continue to upgrade and improve our water infrastructure,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased the EPA is investing $1.5 million to expand access to reliable drinking water for residents of Greenbrier County, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the project for years to come. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to ensure our communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Announces $1.5 Million For Water Infrastructure Upgrades In Greenbrier County

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more