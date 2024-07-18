Comer Calls on CIA, DHS & Treasury to Provide Information as Part of Government-Wide Investigation into the CCP’s Efforts to Infiltrate and Influence the United States

WASHINGTON— House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) is continuing the Committee’s government-wide investigation into the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ongoing efforts to target, influence, and infiltrate every sector and community in the United States. In three additional letters sent to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, and the Central Intelligence Agency, Chairman Comer requests briefings to assist in the Committee’s investigation. The Committee is conducting oversight of 24 federal agencies and their efforts to identify, counter, and defeat CCP political warfare.

The CCP seeks to weaken America on many fronts, including by conducting transnational repression, abusing our immigration system, flooding our nation with deadly fentanyl, and stealing intellectual property. Moreover, the CCP is saturating American markets with counterfeit, low quality, and cheaply made goods produced using slave labor that are potentially harmful to consumers, and it is infiltrating our trade and customs infrastructure.

On March 13, Chairman Comer launched an investigation into China’s political warfare campaign and sought initial information from agencies. As part of the government-wide investigation, the first hearing, on April 17, featured experts who outlined how the CCP’s actions, which seek to defeat America, threaten U.S. military readiness, the technology sector, critical infrastructure, financial markets, the agriculture industry, education systems, intellectual property, federal agencies, and more. On June 26, the Oversight Committee held a second hearing, focusing on China’s deliberate targeting and manipulation of particular sectors, including the business community, federal agencies, and international financial institutions.

