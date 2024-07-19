Crumbl and Kylie Cosmetics Partner to Celebrate the Launch of Kylie Cosmetics New Skin Tint Blurring Elixir
We are thrilled to partner with Kylie Cosmetics to bring together our shared values of quality, creativity, and community.”LINDON, UT, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crumbl, a fast growing favorite among dessert enthusiasts, is proud to announce their partnership with Kylie Cosmetics in celebration of the New Skin Tint Blurring Elixir. Both brands share a commitment to delivering quality products, fostering innovation, and ensuring customer satisfaction.
— Bracken Christensen, Director of PR over Partnerships at Crumbl
Crumbl has garnered a loyal following with its mission to unite friends and family over the best desserts in the world. Meanwhile, Kylie Cosmetics has established itself as a leader in enhancing confidence and beauty through its innovative products and initiatives.
To kick-off this exciting collaboration to launch Kylie Cosmetics’ new Skin Tint Blurring Elixir, Crumbl and Kylie Cosmetics will host a social media giveaway from July 24th to July 27th, 2024. During this period, participants can win one of five prize packages, each including $100 gift cards from both brands and exclusive Kylie Cosmetics merchandise. The winners will be announced on Crumbl's Instagram account on Monday, July 29th, 2024.
In addition to the social media giveaway, there will be Kylie Cosmetics x Crumbl activations on both the East and West Coasts! Kylie Cosmetics will host a public pop-up event at the Crumbl – West Hollywood store on July 24th, 2024 starting at 9am. The first 100 visitors will have the opportunity to receive a complimentary shade match, along with a full size of the new Skin Tint Blurring Elixir and an exclusive Kylie Cosmetics x Crumbl 6-Pack, featuring a cosmetics-themed selection of cookies. The Kylie Cosmetics x Crumbl 6-Pack will be available for purchase while supplies last.
Also on 7/24, starting at 11am, Kylie Cosmetics is hosting a newsstand activation at 186 Prince Street in New York City. There will be shade matching of the new Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir and the first 300 attendees will receive a complimentary Skin Tint. Attendees will also receive a limited-edition, Crumbl Kylie’s Pink Sugar mini cookie, in addition to other goodies!
For more information about the giveaway and to participate, please visit Crumbl's Instagram page.
About Crumbl:
Crumbl is a popular dessert franchise with a mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl was founded in 2017 in Logan, Utah, by Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley. In just six years, Crumbl has grown from a humble cookie shop to the fastest-growing dessert chain in the US, with over 1,000 locations across all 50 states, plus Canada and Puerto Rico. The rotating menu offers new flavors every week, while regularly bringing back crowd favorites and unique original recipes, all served in Crumbl’s iconic Pink Box. Don’t miss the weekly menu drops posted every Sunday at 6 pm MST on Crumbl’s social media accounts. Visit Crumbl online at crumblcookies.com, on social media (@crumblcookies and @crumbl.ca), or at any of the nationwide locations.
About Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin:
Inspired by her love for makeup and passion for business, Kylie launched her cosmetics brand, Kylie Cosmetics in November 2015. The debut product, the Kylie Lip Kit, sold out in less than a minute and Kylie's direct-to-consumer retail concept disrupted the beauty industry. In May 2019, Kylie launched her skincare brand, Kylie Skin, featuring products that are cruelty free, vegan, gluten-free, paraben and sulfate-free and suitable for all skin types. In 2020, Coty acquired 51% of Kylie's beauty brands with a focus on jointly building and further developing the beauty business into a global powerhouse brand. In July 2021, Kylie announced the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics as clean and vegan, with first-time global availability through select brick and mortar retailers such as Harrods and Selfridges in the UK, Douglas in Europe, and Mecca in Australia along with a new Direct-to-Consumer website where consumers are able to shop both Kylie Skin and Kylie Cosmetics.
