SF May Dismiss Over 100 Cases After Court Rules COVID-19 Delays Unlawful

Charges in more than 100 San Francisco criminal cases could be dismissed after an appellate court ruled that the San Francisco Superior Court unlawfully used COVID-19 as an excuse to delay a misdemeanor trial despite the expiration of pandemic-era emergency restrictions.

