Joe Bonamassa Unites with Multi-GRAMMY Award-Winning Band Train for New Single 'Hold On Loosely'

Blues-Rock Meets Rock-Pop in This Electrifying Collaboration Cover of 38 Special’s Classic Hit

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blues-rock virtuoso Joe Bonamassa and GRAMMY Award-winning band Train are excited to announce the release of their new single, a powerful cover of 38 Special’s classic hit “Hold On Loosely.” This electrifying collaboration is the result of a shared passion for music and mutual admiration between the two artists. Train frontman Pat Monahan’s distinctive vocals harmonize perfectly with Joe’s masterful guitar riffs, breathing new life into the iconic song. Stream the new single on all major platforms NOW . Watch the dynamic duo’s rendition of “Hold On Loosely” HERE The collaboration came about organically, as both Joe and Pat were eager to work together. Joe’s exceptional guitar skills and Pat’s renowned vocal talent blend seamlessly in this track, delivering a fresh yet faithful rendition of “Hold On Loosely.” Reflecting on the project, Pat Monahan shared, “I’ve been a fan of Joe’s for a long time. He’s an incredible guitar player, and from my little bit of time with him, I can say he’s a great human. That, along with my love for 38 Special, this was a great project to be a part of. Thanks for thinking of me, Joe. Hope I did it justice.” Pat Monahan appears courtesy of Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.This collaboration also highlights the artists’ connection through their successful music festival cruises with Sixthman—Train’s “Sail Across the Sun” and Joe’s “Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea”—further solidifying their bond and mutual respect in the music.The release follows Joe Bonamassa’s latest project, Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, marking the 28th time in his career that he’s achieved this milestone and breaking his own record for the most #1 debuts on the chart. This latest release also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts and #17 on the Top Album Sales chart. The project captures the grandeur of Bonamassa’s historic performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, featuring orchestral arrangements that elevate his signature blues-rock sound to new heights. This summer, Bonamassa will embark on his highly anticipated “Blues Deluxe Tour,” celebrating his seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This 18-city tour will feature an electrifying mix of Bonamassa’s classics and deep tracks performed live for the first time, accompanied by a band of world-class musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com Next up, Train is set to premiere a stream of their first-ever performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London, which was filmed with 18 cameras in front of a sold-out crowd in April. Train: Live at Royal Albert Hall brings the band's signature sound and critically-acclaimed catalog of chart-topping smash hits to fans everywhere, including one of their first live performances of new single “Long Yellow Dress” The spectacular show will premiere globally on Veeps Monday, July 22, 2024 – now on sale – and the band will release an accompanying, new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, out July 26. North American fans can also catch Train on the road this summer with REO Speedwagon on their epic co-headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour featuring very special guest Yacht Rock Revue, which kicked off July 8 in Somerset, WI and will travel through 45 cities across North America before wrapping on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ. For all tour dates and details, visit www.SaveMeSanFrancisco.com JOE BONAMASSA: U.S. SUMMER - BLUES DELUXE TOURJuly 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & CasinoAugust 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks AmphitheatreAugust 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum TheaterAugust 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts CenterAugust 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand TheaterAugust 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara HallAugust 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert HallAugust 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts CenterAugust 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events PlazaAugust 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National CentreAugust 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman AuditoriumAugust 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze PavilionAugust 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey TheatreAugust 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol TheatreAugust 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium TheatreAugust 27 - Albany, NY - Palace TheatreAugust 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody TentAugust 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino BallroomAugust 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino BallroomSeptember 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival **Not part of the Blues Deluxe TourJOE BONAMASSA: U.S. FALL TOUROctober 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family ForumOctober 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada TheatreOctober 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho MirageNovember 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music HallNovember 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial TheatreNovember 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace TheaterNovember 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic TheatreNovember 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose CivicNovember 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention CenterNovember 9 - Reno, NV - Grand TheatreNovember 12 - Portland, OR - Keller AuditoriumNovember 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison CenterNovember 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles TheaterNovember 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic CenterNovember 19 - Park City, KS - Park City ArenaNovember 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons HallNovember 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State TheatreNovember 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts CenterNovember 27 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts CenterNovember 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler TheatreNovember 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic CenterTRAIN: SUMMER ROAD TRIP 2024 TOURJuly 19 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ^July 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageJuly 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music TheatreJuly 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPACJuly 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsJuly 26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage PavilionJuly 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach TheaterJuly 28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^July 30 - Burlington, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum ^July 31 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at LakeviewAugust 1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts CenterAugust 3 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY TheatreAugust 4 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity CenterAugust 6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube LiveAugust 7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans AmphitheaterAugust 9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music ParkAugust 10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionAugust 11 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^August 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^August 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank AmphitheatreAugust 18 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank AmphitheaterAugust 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreAugust 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreAugust 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place ^August 23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf AmphitheaterAugust 25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionAugust 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis PavilionAugust 28 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*August 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit AmphitheatreAugust 31 - Auburn, WA - White River AmphitheatreSeptember 1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes AmphitheaterSeptember 4 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts AmphitheaterSeptember 6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota AmphitheatreSeptember 7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline AmphitheatreSeptember 8 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia ForumSeptember 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreSeptember 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^ No REO Speedwagon* Not a Live Nation DateABOUT JOE BONAMASSABlues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over $2.7 million in donations.About TrainTrain is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001’s Drops of Jupiterbroke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified RIAA 7x platinum, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister'' from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco (2009), which was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart including Drops of Jupiter (2001), My Private Nation (2003), California 37 (2012), Bulletproof Picasso (2014), For Me, It's You (2016), and a girl a bottle a boat (2017). Train released their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, AM Gold, in May 2022 and most recently released a new song "I Know" ft. Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine, which marked their 27th career entry on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. Train’s new single “Long Yellow Dress” was released in April 2024, and they are set to release a live album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, this summer.Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. 