Joe Bonamassa Unites with Multi-GRAMMY Award-Winning Band Train for New Single 'Hold On Loosely'
Blues-Rock Meets Rock-Pop in This Electrifying Collaboration Cover of 38 Special’s Classic HitLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blues-rock virtuoso Joe Bonamassa and GRAMMY Award-winning band Train are excited to announce the release of their new single, a powerful cover of 38 Special’s classic hit “Hold On Loosely.” This electrifying collaboration is the result of a shared passion for music and mutual admiration between the two artists. Train frontman Pat Monahan’s distinctive vocals harmonize perfectly with Joe’s masterful guitar riffs, breathing new life into the iconic song. Stream the new single on all major platforms NOW. Watch the dynamic duo’s rendition of “Hold On Loosely” HERE
The collaboration came about organically, as both Joe and Pat were eager to work together. Joe’s exceptional guitar skills and Pat’s renowned vocal talent blend seamlessly in this track, delivering a fresh yet faithful rendition of “Hold On Loosely.” Reflecting on the project, Pat Monahan shared, “I’ve been a fan of Joe’s for a long time. He’s an incredible guitar player, and from my little bit of time with him, I can say he’s a great human. That, along with my love for 38 Special, this was a great project to be a part of. Thanks for thinking of me, Joe. Hope I did it justice.” Pat Monahan appears courtesy of Columbia Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.
This collaboration also highlights the artists’ connection through their successful music festival cruises with Sixthman—Train’s “Sail Across the Sun” and Joe’s “Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea”—further solidifying their bond and mutual respect in the music.
The release follows Joe Bonamassa’s latest project, Live at the Hollywood Bowl with Orchestra, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, marking the 28th time in his career that he’s achieved this milestone and breaking his own record for the most #1 debuts on the chart. This latest release also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Classical Album and Classical Crossover Album charts and #17 on the Top Album Sales chart. The project captures the grandeur of Bonamassa’s historic performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, featuring orchestral arrangements that elevate his signature blues-rock sound to new heights. This summer, Bonamassa will embark on his highly anticipated “Blues Deluxe Tour,” celebrating his seminal albums Blues Deluxe and its chart-topping successor, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. This 18-city tour will feature an electrifying mix of Bonamassa’s classics and deep tracks performed live for the first time, accompanied by a band of world-class musicians. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.jbonamassa.com.
Next up, Train is set to premiere a stream of their first-ever performance at the iconic and historic Royal Albert Hall in London, which was filmed with 18 cameras in front of a sold-out crowd in April. Train: Live at Royal Albert Hall brings the band's signature sound and critically-acclaimed catalog of chart-topping smash hits to fans everywhere, including one of their first live performances of new single “Long Yellow Dress” The spectacular show will premiere globally on Veeps Monday, July 22, 2024 – now on sale – and the band will release an accompanying, new album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, out July 26. North American fans can also catch Train on the road this summer with REO Speedwagon on their epic co-headlining Summer Road Trip 2024 Tour featuring very special guest Yacht Rock Revue, which kicked off July 8 in Somerset, WI and will travel through 45 cities across North America before wrapping on September 11 in Phoenix, AZ. For all tour dates and details, visit www.SaveMeSanFrancisco.com.
JOE BONAMASSA: U.S. SUMMER - BLUES DELUXE TOUR
July 19 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater *
August 2 - Albuquerque, NM - Sandia Resort & Casino
August 4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
August 6 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater
August 8 - Topeka, KS - Topeka Performing Arts Center
August 9 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Grand Theater
August 10 - Jackson, MS - Thalia Mara Hall
August 12 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC Concert Hall
August 14 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
August 16 - Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza
August 17 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
August 18 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August 20 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion
August 21 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre
August 23 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 24 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre
August 25 - Rochester, NY - West Herr Auditorium Theatre
August 27 - Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
August 29 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent
August 30 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
August 31 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
September 15 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Blues & Brew Festival *
*Not part of the Blues Deluxe Tour
JOE BONAMASSA: U.S. FALL TOUR
October 26 - Henderson, NV - Lee’s Family Forum
October 28 - Santa Barbara, CA - The Granada Theatre
October 30 - Rancho Mirage, CA - The Show at Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage
November 1 - Tucson, AZ - The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
November 2 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
November 3 - Long Beach, CA - Terrace Theater
November 5 - San Diego, CA - San Diego Civic Theatre
November 7 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic
November 8 - Sacramento, CA - SAFE Credit Union Convention Center
November 9 - Reno, NV - Grand Theatre
November 12 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
November 13 - Boise, ID - Morrison Center
November 16 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater
November 17 - Cheyenne, WY - Cheyenne Civic Center
November 19 - Park City, KS - Park City Arena
November 20 - Springfield, MO - Juanita K. Hammons Hall
November 22 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 23 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre
November 26 - Springfield, IL - UIS Performing Arts Center
November 27 - Appleton, WI - Fox Cities Performing Arts Center
November 29 - Davenport, IA - Adler Theatre
November 30 - Des Moines, IA - Des Moines Civic Center
TRAIN: SUMMER ROAD TRIP 2024 TOUR
July 19 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark ^
July 20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
July 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
July 24 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 26 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
July 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 28 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion ^
July 30 - Burlington, VT - The Green at Shelburne Museum ^
July 31 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 1 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 3 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
August 4 - Mansfield, MA - The Xfinity Center
August 6 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August 7 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
August 10 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 11 - Wilmington, NC - Live Oak Bank Pavilion ^
August 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre ^
August 17 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
August 18 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
August 20 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 21 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 22 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place ^
August 23 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
August 25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
August 26 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
August 28 - Denver, CO - Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre*
August 29 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Amphitheatre
August 31 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
September 1 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
September 4 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
September 6 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
September 7 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 8 - Inglewood, CA - The Kia Forum
September 10 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
^ No REO Speedwagon
* Not a Live Nation Date
ABOUT JOE BONAMASSA
Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a three-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 27th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent studio album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 40 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.
A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it’s in a studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent label KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide.
Bonamassa has been featured in several publications from Esquire, WSJ, and Parade to Rolling Stone and American Songwriter, as well as on the covers of Guitar World, Guitar Player, Vintage Guitar, Guitarist, and Classic Rock Magazine. His non-profit Keeping The Blues Alive provides funds and resources to schools and artists in need and has positively impacted more than 100,000 students to date while raising over $2.7 million in donations.
About Train
Train is a multi-GRAMMY Award-winning, diamond-selling band from San Francisco that has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart and 13 albums on the Billboard 200 chart. Train's climb to the top began in 1994, as the original 5-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut self-titled album released by Columbia in 1998. The tumbling wordplay of "Meet Virginia'' gave them their first unlikely radio hit, and 2001’s Drops of Jupiterbroke them to multi-platinum status thanks to the double-GRAMMY-winning title song that spent 10 months in the Top 40, has been certified RIAA 7x platinum, and earned the 2001 GRAMMY Award for Best Rock Song. The group won another GRAMMY in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister'' from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco (2009), which was the No.1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.
Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three GRAMMY Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. They’ve had 24 Top 10 songs across the Billboard charts and six Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart including Drops of Jupiter (2001), My Private Nation (2003), California 37 (2012), Bulletproof Picasso (2014), For Me, It's You (2016), and a girl a bottle a boat (2017). Train released their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, AM Gold, in May 2022 and most recently released a new song "I Know" ft. Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine, which marked their 27th career entry on Billboard’s Adult Pop Airplay chart. Train’s new single “Long Yellow Dress” was released in April 2024, and they are set to release a live album, Live at Royal Albert Hall, this summer.
Train frontman, Pat Monahan, partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals. Proceeds from his wine business support Family House, a San Francisco charity that supports families of children with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. Monahan has appeared on television and in film with credits that include the 2021 Hallmark Channel original movie, Christmas in Tahoe, inspired by Train’s album of the same name, which he executive produced and starred, Dr. Ken, 90210, CBS’s Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum P.I., The Voice, American Idol, and The Bachelor.
