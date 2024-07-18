Property Management Expert Chris Kamberis Reveals Investor Insights To Avoid Crisis Like the 2008 Housing Market Crash

All you Need to Know about Real Estate Risk Management in Severe Market Conditions By Chris Kamberis

Chris Kamberis, who has remained an active real estate investor and property manager in Kansas, has shared insights on the financial risks of industrial and commercial real estate. According to him, while many people rush real estate investments based on assumptions of high yields, more effective property management skills are needed to maintain all accumulated profits. As an expert in proactive risk management , he has disclosed cutting-edge techniques necessary for investors who wish to take control of their resources while avoiding losses from bad investments. Highlighting the significant event of 2008, when the United States experienced a severe housing crisis, the worst since the Great Depression, he observed some of the causes of the crisis, including a lack of financial regulations, the Subprime Mortgage crisis, and mounting debts, which led to insolvency and a widespread credit freeze. Looking into some of these parameters, he has illustrated some vital measures for arresting bad investments."In 2008, had it not been for the US Government's intervention with the introduction of agile plans like the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), there would have been an increase in bankruptcy due to bad real estate investments. Today, people seem to have forgotten the past, not knowing that similar factors might play out in the future, especially with the increasing inflation and devaluation of the dollar."While many factors triggered the 2008 housing market crash, Interest rates were a significant factor that heavily influenced it. Before the 2008 housing market crash, the Federal Reserve deliberately lowered interest rates in the early 2000s to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment.This move spurred a surge in housing demand as lower rates made mortgages more accessible. However, the increased demand drove up the prices of homes. Many borrowers opted for adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) with initially low rates that later adjusted upwards as it was the most profitable thing to do. Subsequently, as interest rates began to climb, numerous homeowners struggled to meet their mortgage payments, leading to widespread defaults and foreclosures.Also, before the crash, the low rates and favorable policies enabled easy credit availability, encouraging speculative home buying. Investors anticipated quick profits from buying and selling homes rapidly, further inflating prices. By 2006, as the housing market faltered, interest rates were raised to cool down the overheated market. This triggered a credit crunch as financial institutions faced substantial losses on mortgage-backed securities and other risky investments.Even though the US government intervened timely during these times, it still didn't solve the entire problem, as several property investors had already lost a lot of money. To avoid some of these risks, the question of when to buy or sell real estate or properties needs to be answered.While many say real property always appreciates, it is stereotypical for an intelligent real estate professional to assume such famous quotes are correct. Buying and selling commercial real estate requires investors to understand market trends, which are the demand and supply of properties. Simple economics will entail buying when demand is less and prices are low, against when demand surges and prices take off.For instance, a commercial real estate professional must be able to distinguish possible in-demand offices and warehouses from outdated structures and invest in them. While doing so, it's important to always sharpen your risk management strategies. Some ways to achieve it include;1. identifying and evaluating potential physical and environmental hazards, such as slippery floors or fire outbreaks.2. Maintaining financial reserves for unexpected expenses like renovations and vacancies.3. Implementing modern technology, such as sensors for gas leaks and water sprinklers for fire breakouts, will save you from potential hazards4. Finally, staying updated with market trends and economic indicators is vital for managing and reducing real estate risks in the 21st century.5. Always involve a professional like Chris Kamberis when investing in real estate to avoid losses due to changing laws and other risk factors.