Resurfacing Work Prompts Weekend Lane Closures on I-840 in Rutherford County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will be conducting weekend lane and ramp closures on Interstate 840 in Rutherford County.

Crews with Jones Bros. Contractors will conduct lane and ramp closures for the next three weekends: July 20 – July 22, July 26 – July 27, and August 3 – August 5. Closures will begin at 8 p.m. on Fridays and last until 5 a.m. on Mondays. One lane will remain open.

I-840 will be reduced to one lane of travel at MM 54. Two ramp closures will also be in effect: the entrance ramp from US 41 to I-840 and the 55B exit ramp from I-840 to US 41. Detour signs will be posted.

The work is part of a resurfacing project stretching from US 70 to near the West Fork Stones River.

All work is weather-dependent. Drivers are urged to slow down and allow for extra time to travel through the area.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Get the latest construction activity traffic updates from the TDOT SmartWay map (https://smartway.tn.gov). Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.