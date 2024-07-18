H.R. 8658 would require TSA to report to the Congress on digital identity systems that allow credentials and other information to be verified in a secure and efficient manner. Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost less than $500,000 over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.
H.R. 8658, Emerging Digital Identity Ecosystem Report Act of 2024
