H.R. 8315, Enhancing National Frameworks for Overseas Restriction of Critical Exports Act

H.R. 8315 would authorize the Administration to establish export controls on artificial intelligence (AI) systems that could threaten the national security of the United States. The bill would permit the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an agency of the Department of Commerce, to require licenses for the export of such AI technology and other research activities related to emerging technologies.
