Prime Minister announces a change to the Ministry

CANADA, July 18 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a change to the Ministry: 

  • Seamus O’Regan Jr., currently Minister of Labour and Seniors, will step down from his ministerial responsibilities due to family reasons. He will continue in his position as the Member of Parliament for St. John’s South—Mount Pearl. 

Minister O’Regan has been a steadfast advocate for labour unions and workers. He has implemented measures for free and fair bargaining, including by introducing historic anti-scab legislation to ban replacement workers. He has worked extensively with partners to solve complex labour disputes at the bargaining table, while protecting trade and jobs. 

The Prime Minister extends his sincere thanks to Minister O’Regan for his exceptional leadership and dedication to making life better for Canadians, including for unions, workers, and organized labour. The new Minister of Labour and Seniors will be sworn in at Rideau Hall on July 19, 2024.

