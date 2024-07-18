Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala in Oxford

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Petr Fiala, Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, at the latter’s request in Oxford.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the political dialogue between their countries.

Petr Fiala noted that relations between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are strategic and built on strong foundations, highlighting the Czech Republic's intention to further develop these ties.

The head of state also highlighted the dynamically developing Azerbaijan-Czech relations and hailed their strategic partnership nature.

During the meeting, both leaders exchanged their views on the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector, including oil and gas, between Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. They underlined the ongoing export of Azerbaijani oil to the Czech Republic, with significant prospects for gas sector cooperation. They pointed out that the export of Azerbaijani gas to neighbouring countries of the Czech Republic has already been ensured, adding that there are good opportunities for future exports to the Czech Republic as well.

The conversation also covered expanding economic and trade relations, the operations of Czech companies in Azerbaijan, and cooperation in politics, economy, trade, and investments.

Petr Fiala congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on hosting COP29 in Azerbaijan, expressing gratitude for the invitation and his pleasure in participating in the event.