Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Announces the 2024 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year
Bill Paul and his 1934 Ford Pickup were awarded the Goodguys 2024 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year!
Bill Paul's Goodguys 2024 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year was built by Vintage Fabrication.
Bill Paul and his 1934 Ford Pickup were awarded the Goodguys 2024 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year!FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot rodding association, congratulates Bill Paul and his 1934 Ford Pickup for being named the 2024 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year. This coveted award was announced during the Goodguys 26th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG in Columbus, Ohio, July 13th.
Vintage Fabrication of Independence, Missouri, started the project with a 1934 Ford four door sedan and a pair of front fenders. The body was transformed into a truck cab and the entire bed was hand fabricated. A multitude of other modifications were crafted before being finished in a deep, black paint highlighted with classic flame work; an homage to the historic California Kid 1934 Ford Coupe.
A modified chassis from Pete & Jakes is supported by a 5-inch drop Superbell front axle with a triangulated 4-link rear setup. Bill always planned to keep a Ford engine in his Ford, choosing a 450-horsepower small-block fueled by a detailed Borla 8-Stack induction system with Holley fuel injection. The pickup
rides on a set of custom machined Curtis Speed wheels with Mickey Thompson tires.
The interior follows suit with modifications on one-off machined components throughout including the steering wheel, trim and the dashboard featuring a set of custom gauges from Classic Instruments. For comfort, the seat is stitched in leather with a Vintage Air system controlling the temperature in the cabin.
The entire body, chassis, wheels, and interior have been modified or custom fabricated with great attention to detail, fitment and finish making this street rod pickup stand out from the crowd. Bill always envisioned a street rod pickup modeled after the influential California Kid Coupe and though the process took 12 years, his dream is now a reality!
Goodguys will be crowning eight more vehicles to complete their Top 12 program through the 2024 season including Muscle Car, Custom Rod, Trucks of the Year, and other top categories for classic vehicles. Congratulations to Bill Paul and the crew at Vintage Fabrication for being named the Goodguys 2024 Classic Instruments Street Rod of the Year.
Media Assets
Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube