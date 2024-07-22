SoftLedger Announces Strategic Partnership with Valueonshore to Deliver Comprehensive Accounting Solutions
Partnership leverages Valueonshore’s expertise in accounting and SoftLedger’s software for a complete accounting solution for tech and finance companies.
Valueonshore has deep accounting expertise in a wide range of areas, including CFO advisory, operational accounting services, and software implementations for complex organizations.”PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftLedger, a leading provider of cloud-based accounting software is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Valueonshore, a premier international business advisory firm. This partnership will leverage Valueonshore’s extensive expertise in accounting and SoftLedger’s innovative software to offer a complete accounting solution, tailored for technology and financial services companies.
“We are thrilled to partner with Valueonshore," said Ben Taylor, CEO of SoftLedger. "Valueonshore has deep accounting expertise in a wide range of areas, including CFO advisory, operational accounting services, and software implementations for complex organizations. We're excited to leverage their expertise to provide a more comprehensive solution to meet our customers’ needs.”
“SoftLedger is one of the fastest growing cloud based accounting technology companies, offering ease of scalability with practically zero implementation time," said Gaurav Sahu, MD of Valueonshore. "This partnership enables both companies to bring to their clients the latest technology combined with best in class domain knowledge and services. By integrating Valueonshore’s accounting advisory & reporting services with SoftLedger’s cutting-edge cloud-based platform, clients will benefit from enhanced efficiency, accuracy, and real-time financial insights internationally."
About SoftLedger
SoftLedger is a cloud-based accounting software designed to streamline financial operations for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on automation, multi-currency management, and real-time financial insights, SoftLedger helps companies enhance efficiency, ensure compliance, and drive growth. For more information, visit www.softledger.com.
About Valueonshore
Valueonshore Advisors is an international business advisory firm specializing in governance, accounting, finance, technology, and operations. With a broad range of functional and industry expertise, the firm partners with clients to implement solutions across the transaction and business lifecycle. For more information, visit www.valueonshore.com.
