AssetMark Reports $119.4B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2024

CONCORD, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Net income for the quarter was $32.3 million, or $0.43 per share.
  • Adjusted net income for the quarter was $49.8 million, or $0.66 per share, on total revenue of $198.5 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $71.9 million, or 36.2% of total revenue.
  • Platform assets increased 18.5% year-over-year to $119.4 billion. Quarter-over-quarter platform assets were up 2.1%, due to market impact net of fees of $0.8 billion and quarterly net flows of $1.7 billion.
  • Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 6.1%.
  • More than 4,300 new households and 164 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2024, there were over 9,200 advisors (approximately 3,200 were engaged advisors) and over 261,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.
  • We realized a 20.2% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.
  • In April, we signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals and is still expected to close in Q4 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Operating Metrics

  2Q23   2Q24   Variance
per year
Operational metrics:          
Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) $ 96,203     $ 116,901     21.5 %
Net flows (millions of dollars)   1,695       1,703     0.5 %
Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars)   2,864       783     (72.7)%
Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 100,762     $ 119,387     18.5 %
Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets)   1.9 %     1.6 %   -30 bps
Advisors (at period-end)   9,323       9,245     (0.8)%
Engaged advisors (at period-end)   3,032       3,238     6.8 %
Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 93,109     $ 111,897     20.2 %
Households (at period-end)   247,934       261,341     5.4 %
New producing advisors   188       164     (12.8)%
Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %)   20.2 %     20.2 %   0 bps
Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 74,074     $ 88,681     19.7 %
ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 2,942     $ 2,933     (0.3)%
           
Financial metrics:          
Total revenue (millions of dollars)* $ 175.5     $ 198.5     13.1 %
Net income (millions of dollars) $ 32.9     $ 32.3     (1.8)%
Net income margin (%)   18.7 %     16.3 %   -240 bps
Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) $ 11.2     $ 13.0     16.1 %
           
Non-GAAP financial metrics:          
Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) $ 60.4     $ 71.9     19.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)   34.4 %     36.2 %   180 bps
Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) $ 41.2     $ 49.8     20.9 %

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results
All metrics include Adhesion data, except "New producing advisors," "Production lift from existing advisors" in 2023 and ATC related metrics
*The Company reclassified $7.7 million representing three months of 2023 spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

As previously announced, on April 25, 2024, AssetMark entered into an agreement to be acquired by GTCR (the “Transaction”). A copy of the press release announcing the Transaction can be found on the investor relations page of AssetMark’s website. Additional details and information about the Transaction are included in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by AssetMark with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 25, 2024. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2024.

Given the announced Transaction, AssetMark will not be hosting an earnings call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and is withdrawing all previously provided financial guidance. For further information about AssetMark’s financial performance please refer to AssetMark’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is expected to be filed on August 6, 2024 with the SEC.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has over 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves over 9,200 financial advisors and over 261,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $119.4 billion in platform assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is expected to be filed on August 6, 2024. All information provided in this press release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands except share data and par value)
 
  June 30,
2024		   December 31,
2023
  (unaudited)    
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,682     $ 217,680  
Restricted cash   16,000       15,000  
Investments, at fair value   21,500       18,003  
Fees and other receivables, net   21,552       21,345  
Income tax receivable, net   9,783       1,890  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   16,298       17,193  
Total current assets   274,815       291,111  
Property, plant and equipment, net   9,002       8,765  
Capitalized software, net   118,577       108,955  
Other intangible assets, net   678,897       684,142  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   21,831       20,408  
Goodwill   487,909       487,909  
Other assets   26,382       19,273  
Total assets $ 1,617,413     $ 1,620,563  
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 645     $ 288  
Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   83,360       75,554  
Total current liabilities   84,005       75,842  
Long-term debt, net         93,543  
Other long-term liabilities   21,301       18,429  
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities   27,372       26,295  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net   139,072       139,072  
Total long-term liabilities   187,745       277,339  
Total liabilities   271,750       353,181  
Stockholders’ equity:      
Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 74,743,985 and 74,372,889 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)   75       74  
Additional paid-in capital   968,702       960,700  
Retained earnings   376,900       306,622  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (14 )     (14 )
Total stockholders’ equity   1,345,663       1,267,382  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,617,413     $ 1,620,563  


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023       2024     2023
Revenue:              
Asset-based revenue $ 158,878     $ 137,336     $ 308,862     $ 268,375
Spread-based revenue*   28,853       29,560       58,946       61,559
Subscription-based revenue   4,306       3,693       8,558       7,237
Other revenue   6,454       4,932       12,391       8,648
Total revenue   198,491       175,521       388,757       345,819
Operating expenses:              
Asset-based expenses   48,347       39,344       93,200       76,778
Spread-based expenses   341       292       730       585
Employee compensation   51,902       48,099       101,909       95,010
General and operating expenses   27,821       24,354       55,145       50,043
Professional fees   12,732       8,372       18,813       13,765
Depreciation and amortization   10,296       8,684       20,218       17,112
Total operating expenses   151,439       129,145       290,015       253,293
Interest expense   2,202       2,137       4,496       4,484
Other (income) expense, net   (196 )     (288 )     (528 )     19,577
Income before income taxes   45,046       44,527       94,774       68,465
Provision for income taxes   12,732       11,650       24,496       18,366
Net income   32,314       32,877       70,278       50,099
Net comprehensive income $ 32,314     $ 32,877     $ 70,278     $ 50,099
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Basic $ 0.43     $ 0.44     $ 0.94     $ 0.68
Diluted $ 0.43     $ 0.44     $ 0.94     $ 0.67
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic   74,487,417       73,986,326       74,435,341       73,938,510
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   75,283,986       74,505,158       75,109,611       74,325,580

*The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively


AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
 
  Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024       2023  
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES      
Net income $ 70,278     $ 50,099  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization   20,218       17,112  
Interest expense, net   (321 )     (45 )
Share-based compensation   8,003       7,974  
Debt acquisition cost write-down   255       92  
Changes in certain assets and liabilities:      
Fees and other receivables, net   (457 )     (863 )
Receivables from related party   250       480  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,812       2,954  
Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities   6,291       13,614  
Income tax receivable and payable, net   (7,893 )     14,062  
Net cash provided by operating activities   99,436       105,479  
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES      
Purchase of Adhesion Wealth         (3,000 )
Purchase of investments   (2,099 )     (1,528 )
Sale of investments   179       257  
Purchase of property and equipment   (1,530 )     (469 )
Purchase of computer software   (23,302 )     (20,920 )
Purchase of convertible notes   (5,932 )     (4,275 )
Net cash used in investing activities   (32,684 )     (29,935 )
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES      
Payments on term loan   (93,750 )     (25,000 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (93,750 )     (25,000 )
Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash   (26,998 )     50,544  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period   232,680       136,274  
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 205,682     $ 186,818  
SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION      
Income taxes paid, net $ 32,378     $ 4,298  
Interest paid $ 4,178     $ 5,736  
Non-cash operating and investing activities:      
Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $ 4,183     $ 1,795  
Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $ 4,183     $ 1,795  
 

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, conversions, as well as other non-recurring litigation costs, can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

  • as measures of operating performance;
  • for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;
  • to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;
  • to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;
  • in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and
  • as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;
  • adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and
  • the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended June 30,   Three Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands except for percentages)     2024       2023     2024   2023
Net income   $ 32,314     $ 32,877     16.3%   18.7%
Provision for income taxes     12,732       11,650     6.4%   6.6%
Interest income     (4,362 )     (2,509 )   (2.1)%   (1.4)%
Interest expense     2,202       2,137     1.1%   1.2%
Depreciation and amortization     10,296       8,684     5.2%   5.0%
EBITDA   $ 53,182     $ 52,839     26.9%   30.1%
Share-based compensation(1)     3,835       4,152     1.9%   2.4%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     3,200       3,556     1.6%   2.0%
Merger and acquisition expenses(3)     11,002       (140 )   5.5%   (0.1)%
Long-term incentive cash awards(4)     398           0.2%  
Other (income) expense, net     256       (10 )   0.1%  
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 71,873     $ 60,397     36.2%   34.4%


    Six Months Ended June 30,   Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands except for percentages)     2024       2023     2024   2023
Net income   $ 70,278     $ 50,099     18.1%   14.5%
Provision for income taxes     24,496       18,366     6.3%   5.3%
Interest income     (8,385 )     (4,560 )   (2.2)%   (1.3)%
Interest expense     4,496       4,484     1.2%   1.3%
Depreciation and amortization     20,218       17,112     5.2%   5.0%
EBITDA   $ 111,103     $ 85,501     28.6%   24.8%
Share-based compensation(1)     8,003       7,974     2.1%   2.3%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     5,962       5,465     1.5%   1.6%
Merger and acquisition expenses(3)     12,090       173     3.1%  
Long-term incentive cash awards(4)     398           0.1%  
Business continuity plan(5)           (6 )    
Accrual for SEC settlement(6)           20,000       5.8%
Other (income) expense, net     224       77      
Adjusted EBITDA   $ 137,780     $ 119,184     35.4%   34.5%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Merger and acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions and costs related to the merger with GTCR.
(4) “Long-term incentive cash awards” represents deferred cash bonuses granted in June 2024 in lieu of share-based compensation to certain of our directors and employees. The bonuses vest on the earlier of the one-year anniversary of the grant or our completed merger with GTCR.
(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.
(6) “Accrual for SEC settlement” represents an accrual that pertains to a settled SEC matter from 2023 discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)   $ 3,835   $   $ 3,835   $ 4,152   $     $ 4,152  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     1,675     1,525     3,200     1,204     2,352       3,556  
Merger and acquisition expenses(3)         11,002     11,002         (140 )     (140 )
Long-term incentive cash awards(4)     398         398                
Other (income) expense, net         256     256         (10 )     (10 )
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $ 5,908   $ 12,783   $ 18,691   $ 5,356   $ 2,202     $ 7,558  


    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in percentages)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)   1.9 %       1.9 %   2.4 %     2.4%
Reorganization and integration costs(2)   0.8 %   0.8 %   1.6 %   0.7 %   1.3%   2.0%
Merger and acquisition expenses(3)       5.5 %   5.5 %       (0.1)%   (0.1)%
Long-term incentive cash awards(4)   0.2 %       0.2 %        
Other (income) expense, net       0.1 %   0.1 %        
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %   2.9 %   6.4 %   9.3 %   3.1 %   1.2%   4.3%

(1) Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Merger and acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions and costs related to the merger with GTCR.
(4) “Long-term incentive cash awards” represents deferred cash bonuses granted in June 2024 in lieu of share-based compensation to certain of our directors and employees. The bonuses vest on the earlier of the one-year anniversary of the grant or our completed merger with GTCR.

    Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)   $ 8,003   $   $ 8,003   $ 7,974   $     $ 7,974  
Reorganization and integration costs(2)     3,206     2,756     5,962     2,269     3,196       5,465  
Merger and acquisition expenses(3)         12,090     12,090     100     73       173  
Long-term incentive cash awards(4)     398         398                
Business continuity plan(5)                     (6 )     (6 )
Accrual for SEC settlement(6)                     20,000       20,000  
Other (income) expense, net         224     224         77       77  
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA   $ 11,607   $ 15,070   $ 26,677   $ 10,343   $ 23,340     $ 33,683  


    Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in percentages)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Share-based compensation(1)   2.1 %       2.1 %   2.3 %       2.3 %
Reorganization and integration costs(2)   0.8 %   0.7 %   1.5 %   0.7 %   0.9 %   1.6 %
Merger and acquisition expenses(3)       3.1 %   3.1 %            
Long-term incentive cash awards(4)   0.1 %       0.1 %            
Business continuity plan(5)                        
Accrual for SEC settlement(6)                   5.8 %   5.8 %
Other (income) expense, net                        
Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin %   3.0 %   3.8 %   6.8 %   3.0 %   6.7 %   9.7 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.
(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.
(3) “Merger and acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions and costs related to the merger with GTCR.
(4) “Long-term incentive cash awards” represents deferred cash bonuses granted in June 2024 in lieu of share-based compensation to certain of our directors and employees. The bonuses vest on the earlier of the one-year anniversary of the grant or our completed merger with GTCR.
(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.
(6) “Accrual for SEC settlement” represents an accrual that pertains to a settled SEC matter from 2023 discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following:

  • non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;
  • costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and
  • amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

  • adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
  • adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and
  • other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited).

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Revenue:              
Asset-based revenue $ 158,878     $ 137,336     $ 308,862     $ 268,375  
Spread-based revenue(1)   28,853       29,560       58,946       61,559  
Subscription-based revenue   4,306       3,693       8,558       7,237  
Other revenue   6,454       4,932       12,391       8,648  
Total revenue   198,491       175,521       388,757       345,819  
Operating expenses:              
Asset-based expenses   48,347       39,344       93,200       76,778  
Spread-based expenses   341       292       730       585  
Adjusted employee compensation(2)   45,994       42,743       90,302       84,667  
Adjusted general and operating expenses(2)   21,966       23,731       47,582       48,536  
Adjusted professional fees(2)   6,060       6,783       11,530       12,009  
Adjusted depreciation and amortization(3)   8,116       6,504       15,858       12,758  
Total adjusted operating expenses   130,824       119,397       259,202       235,333  
Interest expense   2,202       2,137       4,496       4,484  
Adjusted other expenses, net(2)   (452 )     (278 )     (752 )     (500 )
Adjusted income before income taxes   65,917       54,265       125,811       106,502  
Adjusted provision for income taxes(4)   16,150       13,023       30,824       25,560  
Adjusted net income $ 49,767     $ 41,242     $ 94,987     $ 80,942  
Net income per share attributable to common stockholders:              
Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.66     $ 0.55     $ 1.26     $ 1.09  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted   75,283,986       74,505,158       75,109,611       74,325,580  

(1) The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(3) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(4) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited).

  Three months ended June 30, 2024   Three months ended June 30, 2023
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted   GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Revenue:                      
Asset-based revenue $ 158,878     $     $ 158,878     $ 137,336     $     $ 137,336  
Spread-based revenue(1)   28,853             28,853       29,560             29,560  
Subscription-based revenue   4,306             4,306       3,693             3,693  
Other revenue   6,454             6,454       4,932             4,932  
Total revenue   198,491             198,491       175,521             175,521  
Operating expenses:                      
Asset-based expenses   48,347             48,347       39,344             39,344  
Spread-based expenses   341             341       292             292  
Employee compensation(2)   51,902       (5,908 )     45,994       48,099       (5,356 )     42,743  
General and operating expenses(2)   27,821       (5,855 )     21,966       24,354       (623 )     23,731  
Professional fees(2)   12,732       (6,672 )     6,060       8,372       (1,589 )     6,783  
Depreciation and amortization(3)   10,296       (2,180 )     8,116       8,684       (2,180 )     6,504  
Total operating expenses   151,439       (20,615 )     130,824       129,145       (9,748 )     119,397  
Interest expense   2,202             2,202       2,137             2,137  
Other expenses, net(2)   (196 )     (256 )     (452 )     (288 )     10       (278 )
Income before income taxes   45,046       20,871       65,917       44,527       9,738       54,265  
Provision for income taxes(4)   12,732       3,418       16,150       11,650       1,373       13,023  
Net income $ 32,314         $ 49,767     $ 32,877         $ 41,242  

(1) The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(3) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(4) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.


  Six months ended June 30, 2024   Six months ended June 30, 2023
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted   GAAP   Adjustments   Adjusted
Revenue:                      
Asset-based revenue $ 308,862     $     $ 308,862     $ 268,375   $     $ 268,375  
Spread-based revenue(1)   58,946             58,946       61,559           61,559  
Subscription-based revenue   8,558             8,558       7,237           7,237  
Other revenue   12,391             12,391       8,648           8,648  
Total revenue   388,757             388,757       345,819           345,819  
Operating expenses:                      
Asset-based expenses   93,200             93,200       76,778           76,778  
Spread-based expenses   730             730       585           585  
Employee compensation(2)   101,909       (11,607 )     90,302       95,010     (10,343 )     84,667  
General and operating expenses(2)   55,145       (7,563 )     47,582       50,043     (1,507 )     48,536  
Professional fees(2)   18,813       (7,283 )     11,530       13,765     (1,756 )     12,009  
Depreciation and amortization(3)   20,218       (4,360 )     15,858       17,112     (4,354 )     12,758  
Total operating expenses   290,015       (30,813 )     259,202       253,293     (17,960 )     235,333  
Interest expense   4,496             4,496       4,484           4,484  
Other expenses, net(2)   (528 )     (224 )     (752 )     19,577     (20,077 )     (500 )
Income before income taxes   94,774       31,037       125,811       68,465     38,037       106,502  
Provision for income taxes(4)   24,496       6,328       30,824       18,366     7,194       25,560  
Net income $ 70,278         $ 94,987     $ 50,099       $ 80,942  

(1) The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.
(3) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(4) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

    Three Months Ended June 30, 2024   Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Net income           $ 32,314             $ 32,877  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 2,180       2,180     $     $ 2,180       2,180  
Expense adjustments(2)     2,073       12,527       14,600       1,204       2,212       3,416  
Share-based compensation     3,835             3,835       4,152             4,152  
Other (income) expense, net           256       256             (10 )     (10 )
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (1,447 )     (1,971 )     (3,418 )     (1,285 )     (88 )     (1,373 )
Adjusted net income   $ 4,461     $ 12,992     $ 49,767     $ 4,071     $ 4,294     $ 41,242  


    Six Months Ended June 30, 2024   Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
(in thousands)   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total   Compensation   Non-
Compensation 		  Total
Net income           $ 70,278             $ 50,099  
Acquisition-related amortization(1)   $     $ 4,360       4,360     $     $ 4,354       4,354  
Expense adjustments(2)     3,604       14,846       18,450       2,369       23,263       25,632  
Share-based compensation     8,003             8,003       7,974             7,974  
Other (income) expense, net           224       224             77       77  
Tax effect of adjustments(3)     (2,844 )     (3,484 )     (6,328 )     (2,482 )     (4,712 )     (7,194 )
Adjusted net income   $ 8,763     $ 15,946     $ 94,987     $ 7,861     $ 22,982     $ 80,942  

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.
(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.
(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.

Contacts
Investors:
Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA
Head of Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:
Alaina Kleinman
Head of PR & Communications
alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.


