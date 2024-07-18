AssetMark Reports $119.4B Platform Assets for Second Quarter 2024

CONCORD, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMK) today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights

Net income for the quarter was $32.3 million, or $0.43 per share.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $49.8 million, or $0.66 per share, on total revenue of $198.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $71.9 million, or 36.2% of total revenue.

Platform assets increased 18.5% year-over-year to $119.4 billion. Quarter-over-quarter platform assets were up 2.1%, due to market impact net of fees of $0.8 billion and quarterly net flows of $1.7 billion.

Year-to-date annualized net flows as a percentage of beginning-of-year platform assets were 6.1%.

More than 4,300 new households and 164 new producing advisors joined the AssetMark platform during the second quarter. In total, as of June 30, 2024, there were over 9,200 advisors (approximately 3,200 were engaged advisors) and over 261,000 investor households on the AssetMark platform.

We realized a 20.2% annualized production lift from existing advisors for the second quarter, indicating that advisors continued to grow organically and increase wallet share on our platform.

In April, we signed a definitive agreement to be acquired by GTCR. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals and is still expected to close in Q4 2024.

Second Quarter 2024 Key Operating Metrics

2Q23 2Q24 Variance

per year Operational metrics: Platform assets (at period-beginning) (millions of dollars) $ 96,203 $ 116,901 21.5 % Net flows (millions of dollars) 1,695 1,703 0.5 % Market impact net of fees (millions of dollars) 2,864 783 (72.7)% Platform assets (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 100,762 $ 119,387 18.5 % Net flows lift (% of beginning of year platform assets) 1.9 % 1.6 % -30 bps Advisors (at period-end) 9,323 9,245 (0.8)% Engaged advisors (at period-end) 3,032 3,238 6.8 % Assets from engaged advisors (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 93,109 $ 111,897 20.2 % Households (at period-end) 247,934 261,341 5.4 % New producing advisors 188 164 (12.8)% Production lift from existing advisors (annualized %) 20.2 % 20.2 % 0 bps Assets in custody at ATC (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 74,074 $ 88,681 19.7 % ATC client cash (at period-end) (millions of dollars) $ 2,942 $ 2,933 (0.3)% Financial metrics: Total revenue (millions of dollars)* $ 175.5 $ 198.5 13.1 % Net income (millions of dollars) $ 32.9 $ 32.3 (1.8)% Net income margin (%) 18.7 % 16.3 % -240 bps Capital expenditure (millions of dollars) $ 11.2 $ 13.0 16.1 % Non-GAAP financial metrics: Adjusted EBITDA (millions of dollars) $ 60.4 $ 71.9 19.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin (%) 34.4 % 36.2 % 180 bps Adjusted net income (millions of dollars) $ 41.2 $ 49.8 20.9 %

Note: Percentage variance based on actual numbers, not rounded results

All metrics include Adhesion data, except "New producing advisors," "Production lift from existing advisors" in 2023 and ATC related metrics

*The Company reclassified $7.7 million representing three months of 2023 spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis during the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

As previously announced, on April 25, 2024, AssetMark entered into an agreement to be acquired by GTCR (the “Transaction”). A copy of the press release announcing the Transaction can be found on the investor relations page of AssetMark’s website. Additional details and information about the Transaction are included in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed by AssetMark with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on April 25, 2024. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2024.

Given the announced Transaction, AssetMark will not be hosting an earnings call and webcast to discuss its second quarter 2024 results and is withdrawing all previously provided financial guidance. For further information about AssetMark’s financial performance please refer to AssetMark’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is expected to be filed on August 6, 2024 with the SEC.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark operates a wealth management platform that powers independent financial advisors and their clients. Together with our affiliates Voyant and Adhesion Wealth, we serve advisors of all models at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions that champion client engagement and drive efficiency. Our ecosystem of solutions equips advisors with services and capabilities that would otherwise require significant investments of time and money, ultimately enabling them to deliver better investor outcomes and enhance their productivity, profitability and client satisfaction.

Founded in 1996 and based in Concord, California, the company has over 1,000 employees. Today, the AssetMark platform serves over 9,200 financial advisors and over 261,000 investor households. As of June 30, 2024, the company had $119.4 billion in platform assets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “will,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “potential” or “continue,” the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology that conveys uncertainty of future events or outcomes. Other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our investor relations website at http://ir.assetmark.com. Additional information will be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which is expected to be filed on August 6, 2024. All information provided in this press release is based on information available to us as of the date of this press release and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe are reasonable as of this date. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are inherently uncertain. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share data and par value) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 189,682 $ 217,680 Restricted cash 16,000 15,000 Investments, at fair value 21,500 18,003 Fees and other receivables, net 21,552 21,345 Income tax receivable, net 9,783 1,890 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,298 17,193 Total current assets 274,815 291,111 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,002 8,765 Capitalized software, net 118,577 108,955 Other intangible assets, net 678,897 684,142 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,831 20,408 Goodwill 487,909 487,909 Other assets 26,382 19,273 Total assets $ 1,617,413 $ 1,620,563 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 645 $ 288 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 83,360 75,554 Total current liabilities 84,005 75,842 Long-term debt, net — 93,543 Other long-term liabilities 21,301 18,429 Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities 27,372 26,295 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 139,072 139,072 Total long-term liabilities 187,745 277,339 Total liabilities 271,750 353,181 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value (675,000,000 shares authorized and 74,743,985 and 74,372,889 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 75 74 Additional paid-in capital 968,702 960,700 Retained earnings 376,900 306,622 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14 ) (14 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,345,663 1,267,382 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,617,413 $ 1,620,563





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 158,878 $ 137,336 $ 308,862 $ 268,375 Spread-based revenue* 28,853 29,560 58,946 61,559 Subscription-based revenue 4,306 3,693 8,558 7,237 Other revenue 6,454 4,932 12,391 8,648 Total revenue 198,491 175,521 388,757 345,819 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 48,347 39,344 93,200 76,778 Spread-based expenses 341 292 730 585 Employee compensation 51,902 48,099 101,909 95,010 General and operating expenses 27,821 24,354 55,145 50,043 Professional fees 12,732 8,372 18,813 13,765 Depreciation and amortization 10,296 8,684 20,218 17,112 Total operating expenses 151,439 129,145 290,015 253,293 Interest expense 2,202 2,137 4,496 4,484 Other (income) expense, net (196 ) (288 ) (528 ) 19,577 Income before income taxes 45,046 44,527 94,774 68,465 Provision for income taxes 12,732 11,650 24,496 18,366 Net income 32,314 32,877 70,278 50,099 Net comprehensive income $ 32,314 $ 32,877 $ 70,278 $ 50,099 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.94 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.43 $ 0.44 $ 0.94 $ 0.67 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic 74,487,417 73,986,326 74,435,341 73,938,510 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 75,283,986 74,505,158 75,109,611 74,325,580

*The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively





AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 70,278 $ 50,099 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 20,218 17,112 Interest expense, net (321 ) (45 ) Share-based compensation 8,003 7,974 Debt acquisition cost write-down 255 92 Changes in certain assets and liabilities: Fees and other receivables, net (457 ) (863 ) Receivables from related party 250 480 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,812 2,954 Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 6,291 13,614 Income tax receivable and payable, net (7,893 ) 14,062 Net cash provided by operating activities 99,436 105,479 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Adhesion Wealth — (3,000 ) Purchase of investments (2,099 ) (1,528 ) Sale of investments 179 257 Purchase of property and equipment (1,530 ) (469 ) Purchase of computer software (23,302 ) (20,920 ) Purchase of convertible notes (5,932 ) (4,275 ) Net cash used in investing activities (32,684 ) (29,935 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on term loan (93,750 ) (25,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (93,750 ) (25,000 ) Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (26,998 ) 50,544 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 232,680 136,274 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 205,682 $ 186,818 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid, net $ 32,378 $ 4,298 Interest paid $ 4,178 $ 5,736 Non-cash operating and investing activities: Non-cash changes to right-of-use assets $ 4,183 $ 1,795 Non-cash changes to lease liabilities $ 4,183 $ 1,795

Explanations and Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), we believe adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income, all of which are non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating our performance. We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted net income to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that such non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, such non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison.

Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (net income plus interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization and less interest income), further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash charges and other adjustments set forth below. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are useful financial metrics in assessing our operating performance from period to period because they exclude certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business, such as certain material non-cash items and other adjustments such as share-based compensation, strategic initiatives and reorganization and integration costs. We believe that adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provide useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance; and

costs associated with acquisitions and the resulting integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring, conversions, as well as other non-recurring litigation costs, can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

We use adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin:

as measures of operating performance;

for planning purposes, including the preparation of budgets and forecasts;

to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of our business;

to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies;

in communications with our board of directors concerning our financial performance; and

as considerations in determining compensation for certain employees.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation to, or as substitutes for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs;

adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin do not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments; and

the definitions of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin can differ significantly from company to company and as a result have limitations when comparing similarly titled measures across companies.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted EBITDA for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 32,314 $ 32,877 16.3% 18.7% Provision for income taxes 12,732 11,650 6.4% 6.6% Interest income (4,362 ) (2,509 ) (2.1)% (1.4)% Interest expense 2,202 2,137 1.1% 1.2% Depreciation and amortization 10,296 8,684 5.2% 5.0% EBITDA $ 53,182 $ 52,839 26.9% 30.1% Share-based compensation(1) 3,835 4,152 1.9% 2.4% Reorganization and integration costs(2) 3,200 3,556 1.6% 2.0% Merger and acquisition expenses(3) 11,002 (140 ) 5.5% (0.1)% Long-term incentive cash awards(4) 398 — 0.2% — Other (income) expense, net 256 (10 ) 0.1% — Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,873 $ 60,397 36.2% 34.4%





Six Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands except for percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 70,278 $ 50,099 18.1% 14.5% Provision for income taxes 24,496 18,366 6.3% 5.3% Interest income (8,385 ) (4,560 ) (2.2)% (1.3)% Interest expense 4,496 4,484 1.2% 1.3% Depreciation and amortization 20,218 17,112 5.2% 5.0% EBITDA $ 111,103 $ 85,501 28.6% 24.8% Share-based compensation(1) 8,003 7,974 2.1% 2.3% Reorganization and integration costs(2) 5,962 5,465 1.5% 1.6% Merger and acquisition expenses(3) 12,090 173 3.1% — Long-term incentive cash awards(4) 398 — 0.1% — Business continuity plan(5) — (6 ) — — Accrual for SEC settlement(6) — 20,000 — 5.8% Other (income) expense, net 224 77 — — Adjusted EBITDA $ 137,780 $ 119,184 35.4% 34.5%

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Merger and acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions and costs related to the merger with GTCR.

(4) “Long-term incentive cash awards” represents deferred cash bonuses granted in June 2024 in lieu of share-based compensation to certain of our directors and employees. The bonuses vest on the earlier of the one-year anniversary of the grant or our completed merger with GTCR.

(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.

(6) “Accrual for SEC settlement” represents an accrual that pertains to a settled SEC matter from 2023 discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income and net income margin, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, to adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin for three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 3,835 $ — $ 3,835 $ 4,152 $ — $ 4,152 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 1,675 1,525 3,200 1,204 2,352 3,556 Merger and acquisition expenses(3) — 11,002 11,002 — (140 ) (140 ) Long-term incentive cash awards(4) 398 — 398 — — — Other (income) expense, net — 256 256 — (10 ) (10 ) Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 5,908 $ 12,783 $ 18,691 $ 5,356 $ 2,202 $ 7,558





Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 1.9 % — 1.9 % 2.4 % — 2.4% Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.8 % 0.8 % 1.6 % 0.7 % 1.3% 2.0% Merger and acquisition expenses(3) — 5.5 % 5.5 % — (0.1)% (0.1)% Long-term incentive cash awards(4) 0.2 % — 0.2 % — — — Other (income) expense, net — 0.1 % 0.1 % — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 2.9 % 6.4 % 9.3 % 3.1 % 1.2% 4.3%

(1) Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Merger and acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions and costs related to the merger with GTCR.

(4) “Long-term incentive cash awards” represents deferred cash bonuses granted in June 2024 in lieu of share-based compensation to certain of our directors and employees. The bonuses vest on the earlier of the one-year anniversary of the grant or our completed merger with GTCR.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) $ 8,003 $ — $ 8,003 $ 7,974 $ — $ 7,974 Reorganization and integration costs(2) 3,206 2,756 5,962 2,269 3,196 5,465 Merger and acquisition expenses(3) — 12,090 12,090 100 73 173 Long-term incentive cash awards(4) 398 — 398 — — — Business continuity plan(5) — — — — (6 ) (6 ) Accrual for SEC settlement(6) — — — — 20,000 20,000 Other (income) expense, net — 224 224 — 77 77 Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA $ 11,607 $ 15,070 $ 26,677 $ 10,343 $ 23,340 $ 33,683





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in percentages) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Share-based compensation(1) 2.1 % — 2.1 % 2.3 % — 2.3 % Reorganization and integration costs(2) 0.8 % 0.7 % 1.5 % 0.7 % 0.9 % 1.6 % Merger and acquisition expenses(3) — 3.1 % 3.1 % — — — Long-term incentive cash awards(4) 0.1 % — 0.1 % — — — Business continuity plan(5) — — — — — — Accrual for SEC settlement(6) — — — — 5.8 % 5.8 % Other (income) expense, net — — — — — — Total adjustments to adjusted EBITDA margin % 3.0 % 3.8 % 6.8 % 3.0 % 6.7 % 9.7 %

(1) “Share-based compensation” represents granted share-based compensation in the form of restricted stock unit and stock appreciation right grants by us to certain of our directors and employees. Although this expense occurred in each measurement period, we have added the expense back in our calculation of adjusted EBITDA because of its noncash impact.

(2) “Reorganization and integration costs” includes costs related to our functional reorganization within our Operations, Technology and Retirement functions as well as duplicate costs related to the outsourcing of back-office operations functions. While we have incurred such expenses in all periods measured, these expenses serve varied reorganization and integration initiatives, each of which is non-recurring. We do not consider these expenses to be part of our core operations.

(3) “Merger and acquisition expenses” includes employee severance, transition and retention expenses, duplicative general and administrative expenses and other professional fees related to acquisitions and costs related to the merger with GTCR.

(4) “Long-term incentive cash awards” represents deferred cash bonuses granted in June 2024 in lieu of share-based compensation to certain of our directors and employees. The bonuses vest on the earlier of the one-year anniversary of the grant or our completed merger with GTCR.

(5) “Business continuity plan” includes incremental compensation and other costs that are directly related to a transition to a hybrid workforce in 2022.

(6) “Accrual for SEC settlement” represents an accrual that pertains to a settled SEC matter from 2023 discussed in Note 12 of notes to unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted Net Income

Adjusted net income represents net income before: (a) share-based compensation expense, (b) amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, (c) acquisition and related integration expenses, (d) restructuring and conversion costs and (e) certain other expenses. Reconciled items are tax effected using the income tax rates in effect for the applicable period, adjusted for any potentially non-deductible amounts. We prepared adjusted net income to eliminate the effects of items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance. We believe that adjusted net income, viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, our reported GAAP results, provides useful information to investors regarding our performance and overall results of operations for various reasons, including the following:

non-cash equity grants made to employees at a certain price and point in time do not necessarily reflect how our business is performing at any particular time; as such, share-based compensation expense is not a key measure of our operating performance;

costs associated with acquisitions and related integrations, debt refinancing, restructuring and conversions can vary from period to period and transaction to transaction; as such, expenses associated with these activities are not considered a key measure of our operating performance; and

amortization expenses can vary substantially from company to company and from period to period depending upon each company’s financing and accounting methods, the fair value and average expected life of acquired intangible assets and the method by which assets were acquired; as such, the amortization of intangible assets obtained in acquisitions is not considered a key measure of our operating performance.

Adjusted net income does not purport to be an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities. The term adjusted net income is not defined under GAAP, and adjusted net income is not a measure of net income, operating income or any other performance or liquidity measure derived in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:

adjusted net income does not reflect all cash expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

adjusted net income does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and

other companies in the financial services industry may calculate adjusted net income differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

The schedule set forth below presents the Company’s GAAP results from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (unaudited) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, with certain line items adjusted for the items described above. Included below is also a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited).

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 158,878 $ 137,336 $ 308,862 $ 268,375 Spread-based revenue(1) 28,853 29,560 58,946 61,559 Subscription-based revenue 4,306 3,693 8,558 7,237 Other revenue 6,454 4,932 12,391 8,648 Total revenue 198,491 175,521 388,757 345,819 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 48,347 39,344 93,200 76,778 Spread-based expenses 341 292 730 585 Adjusted employee compensation(2) 45,994 42,743 90,302 84,667 Adjusted general and operating expenses(2) 21,966 23,731 47,582 48,536 Adjusted professional fees(2) 6,060 6,783 11,530 12,009 Adjusted depreciation and amortization(3) 8,116 6,504 15,858 12,758 Total adjusted operating expenses 130,824 119,397 259,202 235,333 Interest expense 2,202 2,137 4,496 4,484 Adjusted other expenses, net(2) (452 ) (278 ) (752 ) (500 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 65,917 54,265 125,811 106,502 Adjusted provision for income taxes(4) 16,150 13,023 30,824 25,560 Adjusted net income $ 49,767 $ 41,242 $ 94,987 $ 80,942 Net income per share attributable to common stockholders: Adjusted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.55 $ 1.26 $ 1.09 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted 75,283,986 74,505,158 75,109,611 74,325,580

(1) The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(3) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(4) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.

Set forth below is a reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited).

Three months ended June 30, 2024 Three months ended June 30, 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 158,878 $ — $ 158,878 $ 137,336 $ — $ 137,336 Spread-based revenue(1) 28,853 — 28,853 29,560 — 29,560 Subscription-based revenue 4,306 — 4,306 3,693 — 3,693 Other revenue 6,454 — 6,454 4,932 — 4,932 Total revenue 198,491 — 198,491 175,521 — 175,521 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 48,347 — 48,347 39,344 — 39,344 Spread-based expenses 341 — 341 292 — 292 Employee compensation(2) 51,902 (5,908 ) 45,994 48,099 (5,356 ) 42,743 General and operating expenses(2) 27,821 (5,855 ) 21,966 24,354 (623 ) 23,731 Professional fees(2) 12,732 (6,672 ) 6,060 8,372 (1,589 ) 6,783 Depreciation and amortization(3) 10,296 (2,180 ) 8,116 8,684 (2,180 ) 6,504 Total operating expenses 151,439 (20,615 ) 130,824 129,145 (9,748 ) 119,397 Interest expense 2,202 — 2,202 2,137 — 2,137 Other expenses, net(2) (196 ) (256 ) (452 ) (288 ) 10 (278 ) Income before income taxes 45,046 20,871 65,917 44,527 9,738 54,265 Provision for income taxes(4) 12,732 3,418 16,150 11,650 1,373 13,023 Net income $ 32,314 $ 49,767 $ 32,877 $ 41,242

(1) The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(3) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(4) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.





Six months ended June 30, 2024 Six months ended June 30, 2023 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Presentation GAAP Adjustments Adjusted GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Revenue: Asset-based revenue $ 308,862 $ — $ 308,862 $ 268,375 $ — $ 268,375 Spread-based revenue(1) 58,946 — 58,946 61,559 — 61,559 Subscription-based revenue 8,558 — 8,558 7,237 — 7,237 Other revenue 12,391 — 12,391 8,648 — 8,648 Total revenue 388,757 — 388,757 345,819 — 345,819 Operating expenses: Asset-based expenses 93,200 — 93,200 76,778 — 76,778 Spread-based expenses 730 — 730 585 — 585 Employee compensation(2) 101,909 (11,607 ) 90,302 95,010 (10,343 ) 84,667 General and operating expenses(2) 55,145 (7,563 ) 47,582 50,043 (1,507 ) 48,536 Professional fees(2) 18,813 (7,283 ) 11,530 13,765 (1,756 ) 12,009 Depreciation and amortization(3) 20,218 (4,360 ) 15,858 17,112 (4,354 ) 12,758 Total operating expenses 290,015 (30,813 ) 259,202 253,293 (17,960 ) 235,333 Interest expense 4,496 — 4,496 4,484 — 4,484 Other expenses, net(2) (528 ) (224 ) (752 ) 19,577 (20,077 ) (500 ) Income before income taxes 94,774 31,037 125,811 68,465 38,037 106,502 Provision for income taxes(4) 24,496 6,328 30,824 18,366 7,194 25,560 Net income $ 70,278 $ 94,987 $ 50,099 $ 80,942

(1) The Company reclassified $7.7 million and $14.0 million from spread-based expenses to offset spread-based revenue to account for interest credited to customer accounts on a net basis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above.

(3) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(4) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.

Set forth below is a summary of the adjustments involved in the reconciliation from net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to adjusted net income for three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (unaudited), broken out by compensation and non-compensation expenses (unaudited).

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 32,314 $ 32,877 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 2,180 2,180 $ — $ 2,180 2,180 Expense adjustments(2) 2,073 12,527 14,600 1,204 2,212 3,416 Share-based compensation 3,835 — 3,835 4,152 — 4,152 Other (income) expense, net — 256 256 — (10 ) (10 ) Tax effect of adjustments(3) (1,447 ) (1,971 ) (3,418 ) (1,285 ) (88 ) (1,373 ) Adjusted net income $ 4,461 $ 12,992 $ 49,767 $ 4,071 $ 4,294 $ 41,242





Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (in thousands) Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Compensation Non-

Compensation Total Net income $ 70,278 $ 50,099 Acquisition-related amortization(1) $ — $ 4,360 4,360 $ — $ 4,354 4,354 Expense adjustments(2) 3,604 14,846 18,450 2,369 23,263 25,632 Share-based compensation 8,003 — 8,003 7,974 — 7,974 Other (income) expense, net — 224 224 — 77 77 Tax effect of adjustments(3) (2,844 ) (3,484 ) (6,328 ) (2,482 ) (4,712 ) (7,194 ) Adjusted net income $ 8,763 $ 15,946 $ 94,987 $ 7,861 $ 22,982 $ 80,942

(1) Relates to intangible assets established in connection with HTSC’s acquisition of our Company in 2016.

(2) Consists of the adjustments to EBITDA listed in the adjusted EBITDA reconciliation table above other than share-based compensation.

(3) Consists of adjustments to normalize our estimated tax rate in determining adjusted net income.



Contacts

Investors:

Taylor J. Hamilton, CFA

Head of Investor Relations

InvestorRelations@assetmark.com

Media:

Alaina Kleinman

Head of PR & Communications

alaina.kleinman@assetmark.com

SOURCE: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.