RELEASE: COURT SENTENCES HONOLULU POLICE OFFICER FOR INSURANCE FRAUD
July 17, 2024
Public Urged to Report Suspected Fraud
HONOLULU — Judge Ronald G. Johnson of the O‘ahu Circuit Court sentenced Honolulu Police Officer Cheyne Kaninau (Kaninau) today for committing Insurance Fraud, a Class-C felony. Kaninau was involved in an automobile accident and subsequently obtained a GEICO insurance policy. He then attempted to file a claim with GEICO to have them pay for damages to his uninsured vehicle in the amount of $6,700.00.
Hawaii Insurance Commissioner, Gordon Ito, emphasized the broader impact of insurance fraud: “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. Fraudulent practices such as filing false claims not only violates the law, but it also increases insurance premiums that are passed on to the consumers.”
As part of his sentence, Kaninau was ordered to perform community service, pay a fine as well as mandatory court related fees. Judge Johnson also granted a deferral whereby Kaninau was ordered to abide by the standard terms and conditions for a period of four years.
The public is urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to insurance fraud. To report such activity or for more information, please visit cca.hawaii.gov/ins.
To help consumers shop and compare, the Hawai‘i Insurance Division annually publishes its Premium Comparison guides. Consumers can use these informational guides to review and compare sample premiums from insurance companies licensed in Hawai‘i. The 2024 guides are available online at cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources.
The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses, examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies, reviews rate and policy filings, and investigates insurance-related complaints.
