As large wildfires continue burning in Oregon, California sends firefighting crews to assist

Coordinated by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), this request for aid comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a national inter-state mutual aid agreement which allows states to request and send personnel, equipment and commodities to assist with response and recovery efforts in other states.

“EMAC is an important agreement because it allows states to request and send resources across borders when impacted by a disaster,” said Nancy Ward, Cal OES Director. “We stand ready to assist Oregon with these devastating wildfires by sending in California firefighters and equipment.”

In response to a request from Governor Kotek, Governor Newsom instructed Cal OES to coordinate the deployment of three firefighting strike teams to provide additional capacity as firefighters battle the blazes. Consisting of 15 fire engines and 80 firefighters, local government fire agencies are deploying to Oregon from Alameda, Calaveras, Kern, Merced, Nevada, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Francisco and San Joaquin counties. California has sufficient firefighting capacity to respond to current and emerging wildfires, and resources can be recalled if needed.

This deployment builds on California’s far-reaching efforts to aid other states during emergencies. Earlier this year, California deployed search and rescue teams to Texas to support with Tropical Storm Beryl response, emergency management experts to Oregon to assist with winter storms as well as 61 law enforcement officers to Wisconsin to support the Republican National Convention. Last year, California sent wildfire response and recovery teams to Hawaii and Oregon. In 2022, California deployed firefighters, disaster recovery experts and other personnel to Florida, Oregon, New Mexico and Montana. In 2021, California sent firefighting equipment and personnel to assist Oregon’s response to the Bootleg Fire.