Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,706 in the last 365 days.

SM Lee Hsien Loong to visit Malaysia, 17 to 19 July 2024

Source: PMO

  Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Malaysia from 19 to 22 July 2024 for the installation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. Senior Minister Lee is among a select group of foreign leaders invited by His Majesty to attend the installation ceremony.

During the visit, Senior Minister Lee will attend His Majesty’s installation ceremony and a royal banquet. Senior Minister Lee will also meet Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, have engagements with various Malaysian Rulers, Ministers and leaders, and speak at a Kuala Lumpur Business Club dinner event. In addition, Senior Minister Lee will attend a reception for Overseas Singaporeans hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Senior Minister Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community, and Youth and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

* * * * *

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE
SINGAPORE
18 JULY 2024

You just read:

SM Lee Hsien Loong to visit Malaysia, 17 to 19 July 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more