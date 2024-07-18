SM Lee Hsien Loong to visit Malaysia, 17 to 19 July 2024

Source: PMO

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will visit Malaysia from 19 to 22 July 2024 for the installation ceremony of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur. Senior Minister Lee is among a select group of foreign leaders invited by His Majesty to attend the installation ceremony.

During the visit, Senior Minister Lee will attend His Majesty’s installation ceremony and a royal banquet. Senior Minister Lee will also meet Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, have engagements with various Malaysian Rulers, Ministers and leaders, and speak at a Kuala Lumpur Business Club dinner event. In addition, Senior Minister Lee will attend a reception for Overseas Singaporeans hosted by the Singapore High Commission in Kuala Lumpur.

Senior Minister Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, and Senior Minister of State for Culture, Community, and Youth and Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling.

* * * * *

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

18 JULY 2024