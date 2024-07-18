CE hails successful closing of 3rd plenary session of CPC 20th Central Committee

MACAU, July 18 - The Chief Executive, Mr Ho Iat Seng, said the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government would lead all sectors of Macao’s society in earnestly studying the spirit of the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), which successfully concluded today in Beijing.

In his congratulatory message on the closing of the four-day meeting, Mr Ho said Macao would adhere to the decisions passed during the meeting, thereby contributing to promote the country’s modernisation.

The Chief Executive stated that the convening of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee carried significant importance. During the event, General Secretary Xi Jinping delivered important speeches, and the session adopted the “Resolution of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernisation”. Mr Ho underscored the importance of fully grasping the overall objectives and fundamental principles of the session, which mentioned the need to further deepen comprehensive reform, emphasising economic structural reform as the spearhead, while taking the promotion of greater social fairness, justice and improvements in the people’s well-being as the ultimate objectives. The aim is to make such reforms more integrated overall, focused, and effective.

The session outlined systematic deployment of various tasks, including: building a high-standard socialist market economy; optimising the institutional mechanisms for promoting high-quality economic development; supporting all-around innovation; improving macroeconomic governance; pursuing high-standard opening up policies; promoting socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics; and deepening reform in the cultural sector.

It was specified the need to better leverage the role of market mechanisms; improve the foundation of the market economy; establish mechanisms to promote the full integration between the real economy and the digital economy; ensure that all are equal before the law; improve the institutions and mechanisms to ensure impartial law enforcement and administration of justice; refine the mechanisms for building a law-based society; strengthen the rule of law in foreign-related matters; work to provide inclusive public services, meet essential needs, and provide a cushion for those most in need; improve the systems for facilitating population development and providing related services; and improve the mechanisms for ensuring national security in foreign-related affairs.

The third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee provided clear directions for the high-quality development and strategic advancement of the country, playing an important guiding role in ensuring Macao’s long-term prosperity, stability, and sustainable development, said the Chief Executive.

Mr Ho highlighted that the present and near future constituted a critical period for collective endeavour to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation. Without comprehensive and deep reforms in the new era, there would be no great achievements.

The MSAR Government would translate the decisions of the session into practical actions, in accordance with the Central Government’s further comprehensive deepening of reforms. In the course of advancing China’s modernisation, the MSAR Government would actively develop new quality productive forces, accelerate technological innovation and industrial upgrading, and expedite the “1+4” appropriate economic diversification policy, so to contribute to the country’s high-quality development.

Meanwhile, the MSAR Government would introduce a series of measures, while uniting and leading all sectors of society to earnestly study and implement the spirit of the third plenary session of the CPC 20th Central Committee.

Guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the MSAR Government would give further play to Macao’s unique advantages within the “One country, two systems” principle and as an international cooperation platform, striving toward the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through Chinese modernisation.