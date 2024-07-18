Goodguys Rod & Custom Association Names the 2024 PPG Street Machine of the Year
Congratulations to Ed Ganzinotti for being named the Goodguys 2024 PPG Street Machine of the Year with his 1968 Charger built by the Classic Car Studio.
The Goodguys 2024 PPG Street Machine of the Year is Ed Ganzinotti's 1968 Charger built by the Classic Car Studio
The Goodguys Rod and Custom Association's 2024 PPG Street Machine of the Year Title went to Ed Ganzinotti's 1968 Charger built by the Classic Car Studio.FORT WORTH, TEXAS, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the world’s largest hot rodding association, awarded their 2024 Street Machine of the Year to Ed Ganzinotti and his amazing 1968 Dodge Charger.
The Street Machine of the Year title, one of Goodguy’s coveted Top 12 of the Year awards, was chosen during the 26th Summit Racing Nationals presented by PPG in Columbus, Ohio.
Built by Classic Car Studio in St. Louis, Missouri, Ed’s Charger raises the bar for modern street machines with a perfect balance of innovation and modern flare with iconic Dodge styling. The Drip rails were smoothed, wheel openings were altered to match the modified wheel base of the Roadster Shop chassis and modern, flush mounted glass installed.
Once all the body panels were massaged to perfection, the Classic Car Studio (CCS) team applied a custom green shade of paint to perfection.
A glance into the interior reveals a highly modified dash filled with Dakota Digital instruments and a Vintage Air system. The seats were completely reworked by CCS before being covered in Relicate leather, complemented by custom door panels.
Note use of carefully machined Missouri black walnut wood trim on the door panels, console and package tray providing a classic and stylish element throughout the interior.
The Charger is powered by its original 440c.i. engine though it has been entirely rebuilt and detailed to the nines. A trick Borla 8-stack induction system manages the air/fuel delivery via a Holley EFI system. The engine compartment has been entirely redesigned with smooth, contoured fender wells, firewall panels, and radiator core.
Goodguys will be crowning eight more vehicles to complete their Top 12 program through the 2024 season which includes Muscle Car, Customs, Trucks, and other top categories for classic vehicles. Congratulations to Ed Ganzinotti, and the team at Classic Car Studio for being named the Goodguys 2024 PPG Street Machine of the Year!
Steven Bunker
Goodguys Rod & Custom Association
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube