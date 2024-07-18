State Seeks Nominees for Recreation and Tourism AwardJul09

Submit Release
State Seeks Nominees for Recreation and Tourism Award
Lifetime Achievement Award winner will be selected by the Governor

BOISE, Idaho (July 9, 2024) –Nominations are now open for outstanding lifetime achievement in the fields of Idaho recreation and tourism. Idaho Governor Brad Little will select and recognize a nominated individual who has made significant contributions to developing, managing or conserving Idaho’s recreation resources, or developing, managing or promoting tourism in Idaho. The award will be presented during the Idaho Conference on Recreation and Tourism.

The annual conference is sponsored by recreation and tourism-related organizations and partners to provide an educational forum for public, private and non-profit travel and recreation professionals throughout Idaho. This year’s conference will be held October 21-23 at The Riverside Hotel in Garden City, Idaho.

Nominations for the 2024 Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be accepted through Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Readers may download a nomination form here

About Idaho Tourism

Idaho Tourism (Visit Idaho) serves to inspire travelers to visit and experience Idaho’s diverse, unique beauty, western culture and history, and outdoor adventure opportunities through engaging, helpful tips, information and resources. Tourism is Idaho’s third largest Industry and Idaho Tourism is committed to growing Idaho’s economy through targeted, impactful promotions. Go to VisitIdaho.org to plan your vacation.

