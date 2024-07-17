Solomon Islands Calls for Enhanced Partnerships to Address Climate Crisis and Accelerate Economic Transition

Solomon Islands emphasized the pressing need for strengthened global partnerships and increased climate finance to address the unique challenges faced by Small Island Developing States (SIDS) during a high-level panel discussion on the margins of the High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development (HLPF) in New York.

Minister for National Planning and Development Coordination Hon. Rexon Ramofafia highlighted the interconnected structural challenges that SIDS face, including vulnerabilities to climate change, narrow-based economies, geographical dispersion, and susceptibility to global economic shocks and conflicts.

Hon. Ramofafia noted that these factors undermine the ability of SIDS to achieve economic prosperity and hinder the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“For the Solomon Islands, our National Development Strategy 2016-2035 serves as the key framework to achieve our national development priorities and address climate change. Our climate change adaptation and mitigation priorities are further articulated in our national climate change policy, nationally determined contribution, and low emissions development strategy,” Hon. Ramofafia stated.

Highlighting the importance of partnerships, Ramofafia called for enduring and genuine collaboration with international partners, including the United Nations.

“Partnerships are critical as SIDS transition to green and digital economies. However, these partnerships must be nationally coordinated and tailored to meet our national needs and priorities,” he emphasized.

Addressing the issue of climate finance, Hon. Ramofafia urged for increased financing through aid modalities, ensuring accessible, flexible, concessional, and predictable funding that jointly address climate change and development needs because our vulnerability to climate change is deeply rooted in our development challenges.

“Our estimate for critical infrastructure and investments to support our graduation from LDC status stands at about US$4 billion. Mobilizing all forms of finances including climate finance is pivotal for us and other SIDS,” he stressed.

Furthermore, the MNPDC Minister called for enhanced partnerships for infrastructure development, particularly in funding resilient infrastructure that can withstand climate impacts and disasters. This includes building robust transportation networks, energy grids, communication systems, and establishing early warning systems.

“By leveraging these strategies and support mechanisms, SIDS can effectively navigate the climate crisis while accelerating the shift to a green and digital economy,” Hon. Ramofafia concluded.

