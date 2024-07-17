Historic meeting between German Minister of State and Solomon Islands Supervising Minister for Culture and Tourism

The Ministry of Culture and Tourism is pleased to announce a significant and productive meeting between the Minister of State of the Federal Republic of Germany and her delegation and the Supervising Minister for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Manasseh Maelanga and officials of the Ministry.

The meeting centred around the shared history that links the two nations, dating back to the colonial era when Germany administered parts of what is now the Solomon Islands, including Choiseul, Ysabel, Ontong Java, and the Shortland Islands. This historical connection has laid the foundation and forged a strong bond between Germany and the Solomon Islands, which both parties are eager to honor and preserve.

Hon. Maelanga expressed his appreciation for the visit and highlighted the importance of acknowledging this shared history. He noted that this legacy provides a unique opportunity to develop cultural and historical tourism, which would benefit the local economy and enhance bilateral relations.

A key point of discussion was the ongoing collaboration between the Solomon Islands National Museum and the German Institute of Archaeology, which has been in place since 2012. This partnership has led to numerous archaeological research projects and studies in Malaita, Guadalcanal, and Ngella, focusing on lithic (stone tools) and prehistoric sites. The findings from these studies have been fascinating and invaluable in understanding the rich prehistory of the Solomon Islands.

During the meeting, staff from the National Museum presented the latest findings from these collaborative archaeological efforts. The presentation underscored the depth and significance of the discoveries, showcasing the fruitful results of the partnership between the Solomon Islands and Germany.

Both the Minister of State of the Federal Republic of Germany and Hon. Maelanga assured their commitment to continuing and expanding this collaboration in the future. They emphasized the importance of further archaeological research and cultural preservation efforts, recognizing that these endeavours not only strengthen academic and cultural ties but also contribute to the global understanding of human history.

The meeting concluded with a shared vision of deepening the relationship between Germany and the Solomon Islands through continued dialogue, cooperative projects, and cultural exchange, recognizing that the shared history is a valuable asset for both nations. Both parties are optimistic about the future and the potential for even greater achievements together.

Archaeological discoveries from the German-Solomon Islands partnership

Field work participants

MCT Media