Roadway Activity Report – Region 2 (Parts of East and Middle Tennessee) for July 18-24, 2024

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) bridge construction and paving from north of I-40 (LM 17.8) to near Potato Farm Road (LM 22.7): The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project limits. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. The contractor has closed North Grace Hill Drive at the existing intersection of SR-28 (US-127) for construction activities. Motorists should utilize South Grace Hill Drive as the detour with appropriate signs. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will accompany any closures. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70 E.) Utility Work both directions from LM 17.22 to LM 22.57: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-1 (US-70) between the intersection of SR-201/SR392 to west of Sky Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/27/24 through 07/31/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-280]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-24 (US-70 N.) Utility Work both directions from LM 1.17 to LM 11.21: Intermittent stoppages as well as shoulder and lane closures on SR-24 (US-70/Monterey Crossville Hwy) between Bell Road/Creston Road to Pomona-West Creston Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 07/23/24 through 08/23/24 from 8 am to 3 pm. [2024-190]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 (US-70) construction of bridge over the Obed River (LM 12.7): Bridge replacement activities continue on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River bridge. SR-1 (US-70) is to be closed at the bridge for the duration of the project until the work is completed. A detour with signs has been displayed to utilize Northside Drive (SR-462) to travel around the closure. Additionally, the left turn from Sparta Drive onto Miller Avenue (SR-392) has been closed for the duration of the project. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary. RESTRICTIONS: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-1 resurfacing from LM 16.29 to LM 28: The contractor will be micro surfacing on SR-1 from LM 16.29 - 28.00. During this work the contractor will have lane closures in place and flaggers present. Motorists can expect slight delays in travel and are encouraged to use caution and follow all construction signing and flagger commands.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (Main Street, US-127) downtown pedestrian improvement project between Lantana Road (Highway 70 East) and Neecham Street: Construction activities are ongoing along SR-28 (Main Street). The contractor is working on removing and replacing the concrete sidewalk and curb ramps North from Lantana Road to near West 2nd Street. The shoulder parking along this area has been closed. Lane closures may be required at times for construction activities. Signs and flaggers may be utilized during these lane closures and/or lane shifts. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) grading, drainage, signals and paving from SR-68 to south of the bridge over Byrd's Creek (LM 9.7 to LM 10.6): Construction activities are in progress along SR-28 and SR-68. Construction equipment and vehicles will be entering and exiting the work zone frequently. The contractor continues paving operations. Flaggers may be utilized at times. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the area and be aware of the traffic pattern shifts. [Cleary Construction, Inc./Crossville/CNW231]

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-298 resurfacing from near Jackie Drive (LM 2.7) to east of Lake Francis Road (LM 6.8): Resurfacing operations are ongoing. Temporary lane closures may be necessary for work activities. Motorists should be cautious of flagging operations. Flaggers and advanced warning signs will be displayed to alert motorists of the traffic conditions.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY SR-462 from SR-28 (US-127N / LM 3.1) to SR-298 (Genesis Road / LM 4.6) in Crossville: Construction activities are in progress. Activities will require temporary lane closures and/or traffic stoppages on Interstate Drive (SR-462), as well as short term closures of city streets. Flagging operations will accompany these closures with appropriate signs. The contractor has scheduled on Sunday morning, 07/21/24, between the hours of 5AM and 11AM, Rogers Group, Inc. will be closing Northside Drive at US-127 to install a large concrete storm drainage structure. Detour signage will be placed to direct traffic on US-127 and US-70 to Elmore Road during the closure timeframe. Traffic should avoid the work area during the closure. Once the structure is set and the construction equipment is moved, the roadway will be opened with no traffic restrictions. The right shoulder of SR-28 Northbound near the intersection of Interstate Drive has been closed. Motorists traveling west on Interstate Drive should be mindful of the "Right Turn Only" lane at the intersection of Stout Drive. Motorists should use caution when traveling through the work zone.

CUMBERLAND AND FENTRESS COUNTY SR-28 (US-127) widening from near N. Lowe Rd (LM 29.2) to north of SR-62 (LM 1.9): The contractor will continue work along the new alignment of SR 28. In addition, the contractor will be performing utility work adjacent to the existing alignment of SR 28. Flaggers are being intermittently used to control traffic through parts of the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-141 (LANCASTER RD.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 0.43: TDOT will be performing slide repairs on SR-141 at LM 0.43. The roadway is closed. Motorists are encouraged to use caution in the area and should follow all construction and detour signs. RESTRICTIONS: The road is closed at LM 0.43 near the Smith - Dekalb County line.

DEKALB COUNTY SR-26 (US-70) grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls and paving from near SR-53 (LM 2) to near SR-96 (LM 6.1): The contractor continues grading and construction activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities and motorists should be prepared to stop while traveling through the work zone. Motorists are encouraged to obey posted speed limit and to watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway. The West end of Old Liberty Road will be closed to through traffic due to construction activities. Motorists and EMS will need to use the East entrance of Old Liberty Road to gain access and follow detour signs.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-52 (E. CENTRAL AVE.) TDOT Maintenance both directions at LM 13.2: 07/15/24 6 am,7 pm Maintenance crews will be replacing cross drain underneath roadway. Roadway will be closed from Stewart St. to E Mark Twain Ave. A detour with signs will be utilized. Motorists should be aware of the road closure and utilize the detour route as necessary.

FENTRESS COUNTY SR-85 (WILDER RD.) TDOT Bridge Inspection northbound at LM 5.67: A routine inspection of the SR-85 bridge over the East Fork of the Obey River will be conducted on Tuesday, July 23 from 9 AM until 3 PM. The northbound lane will be closed during the inspection. Flaggers will be present to direct traffic through the work zone.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-135 rockfall mitigation north of Daniel Hill Lane (LM 7.1): The contractor has begun clearing and rockfall mitigation work. SR-135 is closed from LM 6.31 – 7.76. Message boards and detour routes are in place. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow detour signage. RESTRICTIONS: Closed with detour in place.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-53 resurfacing from near SR-262 (LM 13.5) to SR-56 (LM 15.7) and on SR-56 from north of Old Creek Road (LM 10.1) to the Cumberland River Bridge (LM 11.1): The contractor will be milling and paving on SR-53 (LM 13 to LM 16) and SR-56 (LM 10 to LM 12). In addition, bridge repair work will occur on SR-56 near LM 11. Flaggers and drums will be used to control traffic through parts of the work-zone. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel on the roadway.

JACKSON COUNTY SR-85 bridge repair over Indian Creek (LM 4.77): The contractor continues bridge repair work. The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone. A wide load detour is in place for vehicles that require larger clearance. Motorists are encouraged to use caution and watch for construction equipment and personnel throughout the work zone. RESTRICTIONS: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 TDOT Bridge Inspection both directions at MM 303.6: An inspection of the SR-24 bridge over I-40 at MM 303.58 will require lane closures on I-40 on Tuesday, July 23 from 7:30 AM until 3:30 PM. Work will begin on I-40eastbound in the righthand lane before moving to the lefthand eastbound lane. In the afternoon, inspection activities will move to the westbound lanes with work again beginning in the right lane and moving to the left lane. No more than one lane will be closed at any time. Motorists are advised to use caution as they approach the work zone and follow the temporary traffic control devices.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-136 construction from north of the SR-111 interchange to south of the I-40 interchange: The contractor continues grading activities throughout the project. Temporary lane closures and/or periodic traffic stoppages will be necessary for construction activities. Pigeon Roost Creek Road and Messenger Road are closed at the intersection of SR-136 with detour signs to utilize Bunker Hill Road. In addition, the turning lane serving Prescott South Middle School has been taken out of service and northbound Jefferson Avenue will be restricted to one lane. Motorists are encouraged to use caution while traveling through the work zone and be aware of construction personnel.

PUTNAM COUNTY I-40 from east of SR-56 (MM 274) to east of SR-56 (MM 281): The contractor will be milling and paving from 7 PM to 6 AM weather permitting from Sunday through Thursday nights. The on and off-ramps located at MM 276 and MM 280 will also be closed intermittently. One lane in each direction will be closed during this work, and motorists are encouraged to use caution and to be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone.

PUTNAM COUNTY SR-24 resurfacing from West of SR-56 (MM 11) to near Miller Road (15.7): The contractor will continue milling operations the week of 07/15/24 and will start paving 07/19/24. During this work, SR-24 will be shut down to one lane and flaggers will be present to control the flow of traffic through the work zone. Motorists should be prepared to stop as they approach the work zone and should watch for construction equipment and personnel adjacent to the roadway.

WHITE COUNTY SR-111 resurfacing from Van Buren County Line (LM 0) to near Shady Oak Rd (LM 4.2): The contractor will have crews on site fog sealing shoulders on SR-111 from LM 0.00 - 4.20 starting 07/22/2024. During this work daily lane closures will be used, and motorists can expect delays. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when contractor crews are present.

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-285 resurfacing from the Van Buren County Line (0.0) to SR-101 (3.2): The contractor will be working on SR-285 from the Van Buren County Line (LM 0.00) to SR-101 (LM 3.15) to resurface and install safety devices. This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

BLEDSOE COUNTY SR-301 resurfacing from SR-285 (0) to south of CC Road (0.9): The contractor will be resurfacing SR-301 from SR-285 (LM 0.00) to South of the CC Road (LM 0.90). This work will require single lane closures controlled by flaggers. Please use caution when driving through the work zone.

CANNON COUNTY SR-1 (US-70S) construction from near Barker Road (LM 1.2) to east of Hoover Road (LM 2.5): Contractor may be utilizing rolling roadblocks and lane closures through the work zone for signal work. Motorists should expect delays and remain vigilant of traffic control measures and use caution at the intersection of SR-64 and SR-1. Motorists should be aware that the intersection of SR-64 and US 70S is now a signalized intersection.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 (MCMINNVILLE HWY.) Utility Work northbound from LM 18.74 to LM 15.02: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-55 (McMinnville Hwy) between Ragsdale Road and Swann Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present 07/09/24 through 08/15/24 from 9 am - 3 pm. [2023-743]

COFFEE COUNTY I-24 (MM 105) construction of an overpass carrying SR-2 (US-41): Phase 1 of I-24 bridge replacement at Exit 105 will continue this week. SR-2 will be reduced to one lane utilizing traffic signal system. The temporary traffic signal will remain in effect until 10/16/25. Nightly operations for setting beams over I-24 will continue. I-24 will be reduced to one lane in each direction while detouring I-24 traffic on the ramps at the exit 105 interchange. SR-2 will be fully closed at the I-24 interchange with signed detours in place. This nightly work may resume.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 construction from First Avenue (LM 2.0) to SR-16 (US-41A, N. Jackson St, LM 2.6) in Tullahoma: Phase 1 of roadway widening and bridge replacement on SR-55 (Wilson Ave.) will continue this week. Contractor may use temporary lane shifts to complete utility work. Phase 1 traffic shift has reduced lanes from 3 to 2 across the bridge over Rock Creek in order to start bridge replacement work. Daily flagging operations for utility crossings on SR-55 will continue on 7/15.

COFFEE COUNTY SR-55 repair of the bridge over the Little Duck River (LM 14.0): Lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction across the SR-55 bridge over the Little Duck River for bridge repair work. This lane reduction will be in place until work is complete on 7/31/25.

FRANKLIN COUNTY SR-15 (COWAN RD.) TDOT Bridge Maintenance westbound at LM 17.78: A TDOT Bridge Maintenance team will be patching the deck on the bridge at Cowan Road over SR-15 on Monday, July 22, starting at 8:00 CST. The west bound lane will be closed with traffic control in place.

MARION COUNTY SR-28 (STATE HWY. 28) TDOT Maintenance southbound from LM 15.2 to LM 15.4 : Shut down to one lane because of a sink hole. Closed 24/7 at this time. Traffic can access the lane that is open. RESTRICTIONS: No Restrictions

MARION COUNTY I-24 from east of Big Fiery Gizzard Creek (MM 146) to near SR-27 (US-72, MM 152): The contractor will be working on I-24 EB and WB from MM 146 to MM 152 to perform resurfacing operations. Work will be performed Sunday nights through Friday nights from 7 PM – 6 AM each night. No work will occur on Saturday nights. This work will require single lane closures in each direction leaving one lane open to traffic each way. THP and truck mounted attenuators will be on site during the work. [Rogers Group, Inc./Dunlap/CNX403]

MARION COUNTY SR-156 (STATE HWY. 156) TDOT Maintenance eastbound from LM 14.2 to LM 14.4: All lanes are shut down due to a sink hole. Traffic is using a local detour and traffic control are in place. RESTRICTIONS: SR-156 (STATE HWY. 156) roadway is closed 14.2 to 14.4

VAN BUREN COUNTY SR-285 (MOONEYHAM-LONEWOOD RD.) Utility Work northbound from LM 9.1 to LM 16.18: Flagging operations on SR-285 (Mooneyham-Lonewood Road) between Haston Road and Salzer Mountain Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/08/24 through 01/02/25 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-309]

WARREN COUNTY SR-108 resurfacing from the Grundy County line (LM 0.0) to south of SR-287 (LM 2.8): The contractor will have lane closures for paving operations from 6 AM until 7 PM. Motorists should expect delays. Flagging operations will be in place.

WARREN AND WHITE COUNTY SR-136 repair of the bridge over the Caney Fork River LM 2: The bridge will be one lane through the majority of the project with a one-lane, two-way traffic signal. Motorists should use caution and watch for flaggers. Motorists should expect some delays at the bridge with the traffic signal and traffic utilizing one lane.

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 at Paul Huff Parkway Interchange modifications: During this reporting period, the contractor will be working on Paul Huff Parkway westbound and the entrance northbound to I-75. This work will require intermittent lane closures on Paul Huff Parkway. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

BRADLEY COUNTY I-75 resurfacing from south of MM 18.6 (LM 3) to north of Exit 20 (LM 5.4): The contractor is scheduled to begin resurfacing work on I-75 near Exit 20 on 07/19/2024 at 7:00 PM. Nightly lane closures will occur between the hours of 7:00 PM until 6:00 AM. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone. THP will be on site during the work.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-60 widening from the 4-lane north of I-75 (LM 17.2) to SR-306 (LM19.9): During this reporting period, the contractor will continue grading work and install new storm drainage. Intermittent flagging operations will take place throughout the project during grading operations. Work is expected to take place at Lenox Drive and Weston Hills Drive, motorists utilizing these side streets should use caution when entering/exiting the neighborhood. The speed limit in the work zone has been reduced to 35 mph. Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-74 (OCOEE ST. N.E.) Utility Work both directions at LM 16.34: Daytime and nighttime work. Daytime will be from 9am to 2 pm consisting of shifted lanes in both directions with a flagging operation. Nighttime work from 9pm to 5am will require drivers to follow the signage to detour via W. 25th Street and Lee Hwy. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/08/24 through 07/24/24. [2024-400]

BRADLEY COUNTY SR-40 (US-64) resurfacing from SR-2 (US-11, US-64, LM 0.0) to near McKamy Street (LM 1.2): The contractor is closing SR-40 Westbound right lane from Bates Street to Edwards Street for the construction of a concrete island. This temporary closure will remain in place until the resurfacing is completed on SR-40 and permanent marking is in place for the new alignment.

BRADLEY, HAMILTON, MEIGS, RHEA, AND POLK COUNTY Curb ramp upgrades in District 29: During this reporting period, the contractor will be completing punch list work in Sale Creek and on SR74. Intermittent lane closures may be necessary during this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at I-24 Interchange Reconstruction Phase 2: Nightly lane closures will occur on this project, 9 PM to 6 AM, on I-75 North and South between Exit 1 (East Ridge) and Exit 3A (East Brainerd Road/ SR-320) and on I-24 East and West from Germantown Road to Spring Creek Road, MM182 to MM185, for various construction activities. Uniformed police officers will be present in these work zones to assist with traffic management and to enforce traffic laws. It may also be necessary to do short duration (15 to 30 minutes) rolling roadblocks during the day or night for patching potholes, clearing debris or to repair guardrail, attenuators, etc. The left lane on North and South Terrace between Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road will be closed for installation of drainage structures, retaining and noise wall construction. Intermittent daytime non-rush hour lane closures may also be necessary throughout the period on South Terrace and North Terrace to work on utilities, street lighting, and various other construction items. All work is weather permitting. Moore Road and McBrien Road bridges over I 24 are closed as well as the entrance and exit ramps to I-24 between Belvoir Avenue and Moore Road. A continuous flow detour using Belvoir Avenue and Spring Creek Road is in place for local traffic. The closures and detour will be in place for approximately 6 months. RESTRICTIONS: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (BRAINERD RD.) Utility Work westbound at LM 15.27: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-2 (Brainerd Road) between Honest Street and Old Birds Mill Road. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present 07/22/24 through 07/23/24 from 9 am - 2 pm, with a rain date of 07/29/24. [2024-441]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-2 (E. 23RD ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 9.69 to LM 9.94: NIGHTTIME (8 pm - 5:30 am) shoulder and lane closure on SR-2 (E. 23rd Street) between 4th Avenue and Dodds Avenue. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, and barrels/cones will be present, 01/23/24 through 07/31/24. [2023-192/197]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (CHEROKEE BLVD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 10 to LM 11: Lane shift for shoulder and lane closures on SR-8 (Cherokee Blvd) between Spring Street and Market Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage and barrels/cones will be present, 06/20/24 through 07/29/24 from 9 am to 4 pm. [2023-127]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (E. MAIN ST.) Utility Work both directions from LM 7.17 to LM 7.39: Shoulder and lane closures with a brief all stop for a crossing on SR-8 (E. Main Street) between Madison Street and Gulf Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present 07/18/24 through 07/24/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-438]

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (RINGGOLD RD.) Utility Work westbound from LM 1.27 to LM 1.30: Shoulder and lane closures on SR-8 (Ringgold Road) between Slater Road and N./S. Smith Street. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present 07/22/24 through 07/31/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-343]

HAMILTON COUNTY I-124 (US-27) from I-24 Interchange to South of the Tennessee River Bridge: During this reporting period, daily lane closures are possible between 9 AM and 3:30 PM as the contractor begins this work. Lane closures can be on West 4th St., Off Ramp ‘M’ & ‘N’ On Ramps ‘M’& ‘R’. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

HAMILTON COUNTY I-75 at the Hamilton Place Mall interchange: The SR-153 southbound ramp to I-75 northbound has been reduced to one lane. Traffic shifts have been implemented on I-75 northbound, Shallowford Road entrance ramps, and Shallowford Road exit ramps. The speed limit has been reduced on I-75 throughout the project limits. Motorists should use caution as haul trucks and construction vehicles will be present.

HAMILTON COUNTY Resurfacing on SR-29 (US-27) from south of Old Dayton Pike (LM 25.7) to north of Coulterville Road (LM 28.3): The contractor will be performing resurfacing operations. This work will require daily lane closures from 7 AM to 5 PM in either direction. There will be heavy hauling operations, so motorists should use caution traveling in the area.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from Morrison Springs Road (LM 6.1) to SR-153 (LM 11.6): The contractor plans to work on the ramps and may require short term ramp closures. If ramp closures are required, they will be performed between 7 PM and 6 AM. The motoring traffic is advised to drive carefully while this work is ongoing.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-317 (Apison Pike) improvement project from SR-321 (Ooltewah-Ringgold Road) to east of Layton Lane: Lane closures and flagging operations will be required on SR-317, Apison Pike, for utility and grading work. The flagging operations will be performed on 07/18/24, 07/19/24, 07/22/24, 07/23/24, and 07/24/24 from 7 AM to 1 PM and 3 PM to 7 PM. Closures will last about 2 hours per location. The contractor will have intermittent flagging operations during daytime non-peak hours for utility work, delivery of materials and equipment.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-319 (Hixon Pike) miscellaneous safety improvements from Boy Scout Road (LM 8.5) to Thrasher Pike (LM 9.5): The contractor will be retrofitting curb ramps throughout the project limits. Daily right lane closures between 8 AM and 5 PM will be utilized to accomplish this work. Motorists should use caution as workers will be present.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-58 resurfacing from SR-153 (LM 4.6) to near Eller Road (LM 6.5): Resurfacing operations are ongoing. Nightly lane closures are planned from 7 PM to 6 AM. Motorists should use caution in this area.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-127) Stringers Ridge Tunnel cleaning: On Wednesday of this reporting period from 8 PM - 6 AM, the tunnel will be closed as the contractor washes the tunnel. There will be signs directing traffic to go for the detour around the closure.

HAMILTON COUNTY SR-8 (US-41, US-76) Bachman Tubes cleaning: On Thursday Night of this reporting period, the contractor will be shutting down the tunnels from 8 PM-6 AM to clean it. There will be a signed detour for traffic to follow to get around the closure.

MCMINN COUNTY SR-39 construction of a bridge over Middle Creek (LM 13.4): During this reporting period, the Northbound and Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by traffic signals. County road 567 will be closed to traffic (LOCAL TRAFFIC ONLY) and detoured to SR039. This closure is necessary to perform the bridge replacement. The lane restriction will remain in place until the bridge replacement is completed.

MEIGS COUNTY SR-304 (RIVER RD.) Utility Work both directions from LM 8.98 to LM 10.37: Flagging operations on SR-304 (River Road/Hwy 304) between Peakland Road and Huff Bend Lane. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 07/22/24 through 08/09/24 from 9 am - 2 pm. [2024-312]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-60 (STATE HWY. 60) Utility Work both directions from LM 3.09 to LM 3.25: Traffic will be reduced to one lane both directions with a flagging operation on SR-60 over the Tri-County Veterans Bridge at the Rhea-Meigs County Line. Motorists should reduce speed and be prepared to stop. Trucks, signage, flaggers, and barrels/cones will be present, 05/28/24 through 07/27/24 from 8 am - 4 pm, weather permitting. [133847.00]

MEIGS COUNTY SR-68 resurfacing from Rhea County line to McMinn County line: During this reporting period, Daily Lane Closures are possible between 7 AM and 7 PM as the contractor begins this work. Motorists are advised to reduce speed in the work zone and watch for flaggers assisting with traffic control.

MEIGS COUNTY W. Memorial Drive, Bridge over Decatur Branch, LM 0.37 in Decatur: During this reporting period, the bridge over Decatur Branch on W Memorial Dr. will be closed to all traffic starting on Saturday June 1st, 2024, weather permitting. This closure is necessary to perform the Box Bridge Replacement. Detour routes are posted with signs. This closure will remain in place until the Box Bridge Replacement and associated work is completed. RESTRICTIONS: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement.

POLK COUNTY SR-68 construction of bridge over Brush Creek (LM 16.4): During this update period, the contractor will continue grading operation on East side of SR-68. A temporary traffic signal system is active on SR-68 near LM 16.4. The Northbound Lane of SR-68 will be closed in the area controlled by the temporary traffic signal system. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and use caution in the work zone.

RHEA COUNTY SR-29 (US-27) resurfacing from north of Payne Lane (LM 11) to near Bradley Street (L.M. 14.6): The contractor plans to perform resurfacing operations daily. Daytime temporary lane closures are planned to complete these operations.

REGION 2 - The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 - The random on-call attenuator repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be making attenuator repairs at various interstates and state route locations throughout the Region as needed. Motorists should use caution and be prepared for lane closures and flagging operations.

REGION 2 - The retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic and random on-call pavement marking on various Interstate and State Routes.: The contractor will be restriping pavement markings in Cumberland County on SR-28 from LM 10.71 - 15.00, Cumberland County SR-68 from LM 5.20 - 12.55, Cumberland County SR-1 from LM 8.86 - 12.69, White County SR-1 from LM 7.00 - 7.12, White County SR-135 from LM 0.00 - 2.10, White County SR-111 from LM 3.49 - 3.52, Clay County on SR-52 from LM 0.05 - 0.69 and LM 18.58 - 20.56, and Dekalb County on SR-26 from LM 10.68 - 15.89. Motorists are encouraged to use caution when paint crews are present and be mindful of wet pavement markings.

REGION 2 - Preventative and unscheduled maintenance of Chattanooga SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures to perform preventative or unscheduled maintenance to the local SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System. At least one travel lane will always remain open to traffic. Flaggers will assist with traffic control as needed.

REGION 2 - The installation of longitudinal cable barrier on various Interstate Routes: The contractor will have daytime shoulder closures on interstates throughout region 2 in order to perform cable rail installation. For the foreseeable future work will take place 7 days per week. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. However, it is possible in areas where needed that some nighttime single lane closures may be in place nightly Sundays through Thursdays from 7 PM to 6 AM only as needed.

REGION 2 - The on-call concrete pavement repair at various locations on various Interstate and State Routes: Vulcan Materials Co. will be repairing concrete pavement in Bradley County in Cleveland at the cloverleaf ramps on SR-40 and SR-60. Various ramps will have repairs done and during the repairs half the ramp widths will be closed leaving a minimum of 10-foot lanes open to traffic. Please use caution when driving through the work zones.

REGION 2 - The on-call guardrail repair and new guardrail installation on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder and/or lane closures in order to perform guardrail repair. These closures will take place on the interstate nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM and daily Monday through Friday on state routes. At least one travel lane will remain open to traffic at all times on the interstate, and flaggers will be present on state routes during any work that is performed.

REGION 2 - The random on-call cable barrier repair on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor may have short term shoulder closures in order to perform cable rail repair. Both travel lanes will always remain open to traffic on the interstate during any daytime work that is performed. Nighttime closures will be needed occasionally and will be worked nightly Sunday through Thursday from 7 PM to 6 AM as needed.

REGION 2 - The random on-call pavement marking and retracing of pavement markings with spray thermoplastic on various Interstate and State Routes: The contractor will be on site in Jackson County at the intersection of SR-56 and SR-290 at LM 10.59 to replace intersection markings. The contractor will also be in Overton County to replace pavement markings on the ramps at the interchange of SR-84 and SR-111. The contractor will also be replacing various markings at interchange ramps in Cumberland County at MM 317. The contractor will also install snow plowable markers in Cannon County on SR-1 from LM 9.56-10.99. The contractor will have lane closures set up to perform this work, and motorists are encouraged to use caution and follow all construction signing.



CUMBERLAND COUNTY - CNX110: Bridge on SR-1 (US-70) over the Obed River is being replaced. The road is closed at LM 12.72.

DEKALB COUNTY: The road is closed at LM 0.43 near the Smith - Dekalb County line.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX406: Closed with detour in place.

JACKSON COUNTY - CNX111: The road is reduced to one 11’ lane from LM 4.5 – 5.0 using temporary traffic signals to control traffic through the work zone.

FRANKLIN COUNTY - CNY068: Old Decherd Road at Wagner Creek is closed.

MARION COUNTY: No Restrictions

HAMILTON COUNTY - DB2101: Moore Road and McBrien Road over I-24 closed. I-24 Ramps between Belvoir and Moore Road closed.

MEIGS COUNTY - CNY099: Box bridge on W Memorial Drive over Decatur Branch is closed for replacement.

