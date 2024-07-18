Submit Release
Auditor Fitzpatrick begins audit of the City of Leadwood

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started an audit of the City of Leadwood, located in St. Francois County. The audit, which was requested by Mayor Robert Crump and the city's Board of Aldermen, officially began with an entrance meeting with city officials on Thursday, July 11.

The ordinance passed by the Board asks the State Auditor's Office to conduct an audit to determine if the city has proper fiscal, budgetary, and procurement procedures, and to determine if the city's existing policies and procedures are in compliance with city code and state law. Auditors will conduct a review of the city and will ultimately decide the areas of concern to be addressed.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the City of Leadwood to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

