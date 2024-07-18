Submit Release
Renovare to Showcase Innovative Organic Waste Material Products at Inaugural 2024 SargaTech Conference

CANCUN, MEXICO, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renovare to Showcase Innovative Organic Waste Material Products at Inaugural 2024 SargaTech
Renovare, the pioneer in sustainable organic waste materials for consumer goods such as footwear is excited to announce its participation in the inaugural 2024 SargaTech conference. This significant event will take place on July 18th and 19th at the Hotel Emporio, attracting attendees from Mexico, the Caribbean, and Europe, all seeking sustainable solutions for the pervasive sargassum seaweed issue affecting their beaches and accelerated by climate change.

Founded in 2018 by Jorge “Giorgio” Castro and Mario López, Renovare began with a mission to clean up sargassum from beaches and recycle plastic to repurpose the resulting materials into valuable consumer products. Initially focusing on shoes, the company has since expanded its patented processes to produce yoga mats, sports and fitness blocks, and comfort mats, as well as industrial goods like interlocking floor tiles and polywoods, all made from 100% upcycled materials.

Renovare’s innovative materials are highly versatile, capable of replacing most products made from plastic and other non-renewable resources. In addition to sargassum, the company integrates other renewable materials such as coffee grounds, avocado waste, and agave waste, further promoting a circular economy.

During the SargaTech conference, Renovare will have an exhibitor booth and will participate in the business RoadShow, showcasing its groundbreaking products and sustainable practices. Renovare is a source supplier dedicated to partnering with organizations and individuals seeking to advance decarbonization.

For more information, visit Renovare’s website or email: info@renovareusa.com.

About Renovare: Renovare is dedicated to creating sustainable, eco-friendly consumer products using upcycled organic waste materials. Founded by Jorge “Giorgio” Castro and Mario López in 2018, the company aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote a circular economy through innovative material solutions.

