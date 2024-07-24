Original Brands Announces Wefunder Campaign for America's Next Premier Domestic Beer - Original Glory American Pilsner
Original Brands Announces Wefunder Campaign for America's Next Premier Domestic Beer - Original Glory American Pilsner.
Original Brands Expands Original Glory Line of Premium Domestic Beer, Celebrating American Spirit and Unity with Nationwide Crowdfunding CampaignMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, USA, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Brands is thrilled to announce plans to expand its Original Glory line of premium domestic beer that celebrates the invincible American spirit. In a move to gain national exposure, Original Brands has launched a Wefunder crowdfunding campaign.
Original Glory is crafted to unite and celebrate the American way of life, with a light, crisp, refreshing taste, and is brewed with Liberty hops for a little bit of Freedom in every sip. "America deserves a great domestic beer that is not only made and owned by Americans but also honors our uniquely American lifestyles while promoting patriotism and unity," states the company spokesperson. “We source all ingredients from within the country, ensuring that each can of beer is as American as it gets.”
“When we launched Original Glory on July 4th, 2023 there was a lot of turmoil in the beer industry and there was a growing division in our country among Americans”, said Founder Mike Sadler. “Our goal was to not only create an American beer brand that will compete with the imports and foreign-owned domestics that currently lead beer sales in the US, but to use our patriotic focused branding to celebrate our unwavering American spirit and to get together over a couple of beers.”
To further this mission, Original Brands is committed to supporting those who serve and have served the nation. A portion of all proceeds from Original Glory sales benefits Folds of Honor, an organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members and first responders. The brewery's commitment extends beyond just financial contributions. "We are dedicated to supporting veterans, first responders, and community organizations so we can give back to all our American heroes.” added the spokesperson.
Original Brands invites everyone to be part of this exciting growth journey through their Wefunder campaign. To support the campaign and find out more information on Original Glory, Original Glory Light, and the upcoming line of flavor-infused beers, visit
www.wefunder.com/originalbrands.
Original Brands is about more than just beer; it is a celebration of American craftsmanship and patriotic spirit. "Join us in crafting not just a beer, but a legacy. Share a brew with your crew, support a cause worth drinking to, and help us bring the Original Glory line of premium domestic beer to every corner of this great nation,’ concludes the spokesperson.
Rachel Harris
Pulse Media
email us here