Secretary of State Wes Allen Signs Joint Statement on Election Integrity at the RNC

Secretary of State Wes Allen, along with five other conservative Secretaries of State, signed a joint statement on election integrity and opposing the federalization of state election processes at the Republican National Convention yesterday.

“I am always proud to stand alongside other conservative election officials to publicly call for strong, common sense election integrity measures,” said Secretary Allen. “This statement emphasizes several areas of concern in election integrity and is meant to plainly and boldly declare the election policy positions of myself and my fellow Republican Secretaries of State.”

Read the full statement here: https://www.sos.alabama.gov/sites/default/files/press/RNC%20Joint%20Statement.pdf.  

Wes Allen is Alabama’s 54th Secretary of State. The Secretary of State is Alabama’s Chief Elections Official. Additionally, Alabama law gives the Secretary of State more than 1,000 different duties. To learn more about the Secretary of State and his responsibilities and duties visit www.sos.alabama.gov.

