Deadline Approaching for American Humane's Annual Hero Dog Awards Nominations

Washington, D.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The deadline is approaching for the American Humane—the country’s first national animal welfare organization—14th annual Hero Dog Awards. The nationwide competition searches for and recognizes America’s standout dogs. Winners are often ordinary four-legged companions that do extraordinary things—including saving lives on the battlefield, aiding their human best friend with sight or hearing, and overall contributing to the wellbeing of people.

In 2023, one of the finalists was a rescue dog named Raina from Perkasie, PA! Raina, an exceptional soul, entered the world without the precious senses of sight or hearing. Throughout her journey, Raina steadfastly remained by her owner’s side, united in their selfless dedication to the noble cause of the Blind Dog Rescue Alliance.

“Through the Hero Dog Awards, we honor and celebrate the immense hope, courage, and quality of life that dogs bring to our lives,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “We look forward to sharing inspiring stories of these canines with the voting public so we can give our hero dogs the recognition they truly deserve.”

People across the U.S. can nominate their four-legged champions at HeroDogAwards.org.

Submit your application by Thursday, August 1, 20234 and if your dog has an extraordinary story they could be recognized as an official Hero Dog!

