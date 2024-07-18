The Assembly LATAM by ACAMS will Feature Over 50 Experts to Share Insights on the Future of Financial Crime Prevention in Latin America

The two-day event will cover crucial compliance challenges in LATAM such as organized crime, new forms of bank fraud, and rapid advancements in technology that aid and abet criminals

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Financial crime in Latin America and the Caribbean is rapidly evolving, driven by challenges such as drug trafficking, sophisticated scams, and stringent regulatory updates. To address this complex landscape, ACAMS, a leading global organization dedicated to combating illicit finance, will convene local and regional anti-financial crime (AFC) experts in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic from July 22-23.

The Assembly LATAM 2024 will address high-priority topics, such as advancements in AI and cryptocurrency, fraud typologies, effective public-private partnerships, and recent regulatory changes. Attendees will gain insights from over 50 of the industry's leading experts from law enforcement, regulatory bodies, and the private sector. The conference will feature a lineup of more than 25 informative sessions , delving into:

Effective measures to counter the rising tide of organized crime, drug trafficking, and violence in Latin America, with a focus on collaboration and risk mitigation.

Compliance strategies for cryptocurrencies and virtual assets, including the role of AI in financial crime prevention.

Implications of the latest regulatory changes, including those relating to virtual asset service providers (VASPs).

Advanced practices for detecting fraud, such as “Pig Butchering” and schemes involving fiduciary funds.

Personal liability concerns for compliance officers, including policy changes.

Interactive formats like the ACAMS debate, lighting round and Financial Intelligence Unit dialogue table will drive conversations designed to challenge, educate, and inspire. A major highlight is the in-depth regulatory approach session, where current and former regulators from the Dominican Republic and Mexico will explain new compliance expectations and dissect the latest Financial Action Task Force (FATF) developments.

As virtual assets continue to rise, a dedicated session will explore the operation of crypto ecosystems and the unique risks they pose, such as illicit fiat conversion schemes. Experts will navigate blockchain trends, including decentralized finance (DeFi), and the global push towards regulating cryptocurrencies.

In a pivotal session that confronts the reality of organized crime, particularly in the realms of drug trafficking and human trafficking, experts will analyze money laundering tactics used by transnational crime groups, including the fentanyl and opioid trade, and explain how to leverage risk assessments and collaborative efforts to curb the financial channels that sustain criminal organizations.

Featured keynote speakers include:

Víctor Hugo Guerra, Editor and Co-author of Criminal Economies, Multidimensional Approaches, and Senior Counsel Illicit Trade Prevention Latin America & Canada/U.S., Phillip Morris International;

Sebastián Arévalo Sánchez, LATAM Program Director, Mekong Club.

"Financial crime is a constantly evolving threat, and staying ahead of the curve is critical to safeguarding the financial system," said ACAMS CEO Neil Sternthal. "Through this conference, our goal is to provide compliance professionals in Latin America and the Caribbean with the latest insights and knowledge to elevate their skills and broaden their perspectives in the ongoing fight against financial crime."

With greater awareness of emerging organized crime tactics and effective risk mitigation strategies, attendees will leave better equipped to stay ahead of criminals who are misusing new technologies and exploiting governance gaps. Participants will also benefit from multiple networking opportunities, enabling them to connect with peers and industry leaders, fostering stronger collaborative ties across public and private sectors.

