Benevis’s Director of Dental Hygiene Dominique Szach Wins National Award from the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA)

Szach will be honored with ADHA’s Standout Seven Award – Corporate for her comprehensive, personalized approach to patient care and leadership on behalf of the hygienist profession.

Atlanta, GA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benevis, a leading dental healthcare and orthodontics delivery organization committed to providing quality care to underserved communities, is excited to share today that Dominique Szach, director of dental hygiene at Benevis, won a national award from the American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA). The ADHA’s Standout Seven Award – Corporate is given to a licensed dental hygienist who demonstrates exemplary dedication and innovation in their dental hygiene role. Szach will receive the award next week on July 24 at the organization’s annual conference in New Orleans.

Szach developed an interest in dental hygiene as a teenager, wanting to help patients who may not be confident in their smiles or who have issues that cause pain. In addition, she wanted to be able to support underserved patients. Szach was able to do both when she joined Benevis in 2019 as a hygienist at Dorsett Dentistry & Braces in Arizona. Benevis and its 100 offices across 13 states and Washington, D.C. provides most of its care – over 80% - to patients covered by Medicaid and/or Children’s Health Insurance Plan (CHIP).

“Dominique’s journey, marked by persistence and a genuine desire to give back to the community, serves as an inspiration to all who have the privilege of working alongside her,” said Benevis CEO Bryan Carey. “She has been and continues to be an example of the treatment we expect for our patients and all those we care for in our organization, with her commitment to ensuring that everyone can achieve optimal oral health. Through her leadership, Dominique has helped shape Benevis into a beacon of compassion and inclusivity, where every patient is treated with dignity and respect.”

Almost two years ago, Szach became a member of Benevis’ leadership team as the director of dental hygiene, serving as a voice for hygienists across the company. In addition, she helps in recruiting, training, and mentorship for Benevis hygienists, ensuring they receive the support and guidance they need to thrive in their roles. Szach spearheads initiatives aimed at enhancing recruitment efforts, developing comprehensive training programs, and new compensation programs to drive retention of top talent, while also fostering a culture of mentorship and professional growth.

“I am incredibly honored to receive the AHDA’s Standout Seven Award,” Szach said. “I am energized by the patients I get to serve each day, whether that means taking care of a problem that is bringing them pain, preventing a future problem, or just giving them a more confident smile. I am thankful for the support of Benevis in my career path as well as the careers of the hundreds of hygienists across the organization that I get to support and work alongside.”

“Dominique excels in patient care and treatment, ensuring she and other hygienists work to the top of their license so our patients can achieve optimal oral health,” said Dr. Dale Mayfield, DMD, chief dental officer of Benevis. “In order to lead by example, she has even become licensed in multiple states where Benevis has office locations so that when she travels for her leadership role, she can still provide patient care and practice leadership by example.”

At Benevis, dental hygienists are often the first care team member patients encounter and through routine cleanings, they build a trusted and lasting relationship. The oral health education and support they provide are vital for patients’ health as most dental diseases are preventable. For dental hygienists interested in joining the Benevis team, please visit https://careers.benevis.com/careers for more information.

About Benevis

Benevis is a leading dental healthcare delivery organization for practices focused on delivering life-changing oral care and orthodontics to underserved communities. Through comprehensive care and operational services that expand access to dentistry, Benevis has a 20-year history of providing the highest quality care to approximately 5 million children and adults. Its network reaches more than 100 locally branded dental offices across the U.S. that deliver treatment through 1.4 million visits each year. Benevis also advocates for programs and legislation that ensure all families have access to the oral healthcare they need and deserve. For more information, visit Benevis.com.

Alison Matthiessen Benevis 401-490-9700 benevis@svmpr.com