Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission to meet July 24 in Princeton

AMES, Iowa – July 17, 2024 – The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission (MRPC) will meet Wednesday, July 24, at the Princeton Boll’s Community Center, 428 River Drive, in Princeton.

Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Agenda 10 a.m. Roll call Welcome and introductions 10:15 a.m. *Approval of June 14 meeting minutes *Treasurer report and approval *Discuss and approve annual meeting attendance 10:20 a.m. Discuss guidance document Discuss discontinuation of Great River Road app Discuss administrative rules 11:45 a.m. Lunch 1:15 p.m. Chair report Discuss Montrose Highway National Committee appointments and reports -Marketing Committee -Transportation -Environment, Recreation and Agriculture -Culture and Heritage 3:55 p.m. Future meeting schedule 4 p.m. Adjourn

*Action Items

Note: The Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission Inc., a 501 (c) (4) tax-exempt fundraising organization, will meet at this location immediately following the meeting of the Iowa Mississippi River Parkway Commission.

Contact: Emily Whaley, Iowa Department of Transportation, at 515-239-1629 or [email protected].

The MRPC is a multistate organization that works collectively to preserve, promote, and enhance the scenic, historic, and recreational resources of the Mississippi River; to foster the economic growth of the corridor; and to develop the national, scenic, and historic parkway known as the Great River Road.

As part of the MRPC, the Iowa MRPC focuses on the same mission objectives in relation to Iowa's portions of the National Scenic Byway, the Iowa Great River Road, and the Mississippi River Valley. The governor appoints members to the Iowa MRPC from each of the 10 counties that border the Mississippi River. These include Allamakee, Clayton, Dubuque, Jackson, Clinton, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa, Des Moines, and Lee counties. The Iowa MRPC also includes ex officio members from the Iowa Department of Transportation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, and Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Iowa Tourism Office.