Gold Bar Distillery Set the Stage to Create The Top Experience with The Who's Who in the Sports and Entertainment World

Las Vegas Raiders Jaylon Smith and Drew Estates Desmond Johnson Ngozi Body Founder Key Norman with NFL Legend Robert Griffin III and wife Grete Griffin NFL Legend Eric Metcalf

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experience & Co. presented a gifting lounge celebrating the top NFL Players during the season's big game. Celebrities and athletes had the ultimate backdrop at the Gold Bar Distillery as they familiarized themselves with select premium brands being gifted, all while celebrating our foundation partner, Family Promise . Family Promise prevents and ends homelessness for families with children, helping them achieve sustainable independence through a community-based response. We were excited to give the foundation a platform to raise awareness of a major problem affecting communities nationwide.LE&Co provided a complete player experience that combined celebrities' and athletes' love for cigars, wine, nutrition, apparel, grooming, and gifting provided by Drew Estate , MySeven, JBK Wellness Labs, Author Jenelle Kim, Stratos Jets, Pure Beauty, Ngozi Body, Flip My Life, Gold Bar Distillery, Womeness, Shapescale, Trashie, T10 Bespoke, Mushroom Square Burgers, Dandy Celery, Frank Family Vineyards, Quilceda Creek, Medium Rare Restaurant, Old Hillside Bourbon and many more.Headquartered in San Francisco, Gold Bar Distillery was the ideal venue for guests such as Las Vegas Raiders Jaylon Smith, San Francisco 49ers LS, 2x Pro Bowl Jon Weeks, Cleveland Browns Legend, 3x Pro Bowl, 2x All-Pro Eric Metcalf, Detroit Lions David Montgomery, Carolina Panthers Akayleb Evans, Carolina Panthers Saahdiq Charles, San Francisco 49ers Legend Jesse Sapolu, NFL Legend Robert Griffin III, and many more.LE & Founder Melissa McAvoy toasted the event's success. McAvoy said, "We were excited to bring together an array of talent and brands to celebrate the Super Bowl in San Francisco.” McAvoy added, "We strive to create a unique experience with all our events."About Drew Estate: Drew Estate is a story about a movement – a process of transformation and disruption that didn’t just shift the landscape of contemporary cigar culture, but rather defined it. It’s a story of two cities, the people within them, and the lives and landscapes that were transformed along the way. It’s a story of New York hustle and Nicaraguan spirit, New World passion and Old-World tradition, all wrapped up in a rhythm and flow that fundamentally changed how cigars are enjoyed worldwide. This is the story of The Rebirth of Cigars.About Luxury Experience & Co, LLC : Today's leading brands partner with LE & Co Luxury Gift Lounges to put their products in the hands of the hottest names in film, television, and sports. With years of experience in Public Relations, Events, and Business Development, we lead and develop effective key brand relationships. Recognizing the importance of brand awareness for our clients, we have created a comprehensive service package to maximize their return on investment.

