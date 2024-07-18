Early Warning News Release: Acquisition of Series 3 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares of Bombardier Inc.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jefferies LLC announces that, in connection with facilitating a series of trades with a willing seller and willing buyers, it acquired on July 17, 2024, and immediately following the acquisition held, 4,804,247 Series 3 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series 3 Preferred Shares”) in the capital of Bombardier Inc. (TSX: “BBD.PR.D”) (the “Issuer”), which represents approximately 51.6% of the issued and outstanding Series 3 Preferred Shares of the Issuer. Jefferies LLC promptly sold 2,100,000 Series 3 Preferred Shares of the Issuer, which represents approximately 22.5% of the issued and outstanding Series 3 Preferred Shares of the Issuer, on July 17, 2024 and intends to sell up to 2,704,247 Series 3 Preferred Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 29.0% of the issued and outstanding Series 3 Preferred Shares of the Issuer, by July 19, 2024.



Jefferies LLC acquired the Series 3 Preferred Shares in the normal course of its business and not with the purpose of influencing the control or direction of the Issuer. Except as described herein, Jefferies LLC currently has no other plans or intentions that relate to, or would result in, the matters listed in Item 5 of the early warning report (“EWR”) to be filed by Jefferies LLC in connection with this news release.

The EWR will be filed by Jefferies LLC under applicable Canadian securities laws and will be available under the Issuer's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. A copy of the EWR may also be obtained by contacting the media contact set out below. The Issuer’s head office is located at 400, chemin de la Côte-Vertu Ouest, Secrétariat De La Société, Dorval, Québec, H4S 1Y9, Canada.

Jefferies LLC

520 Madison Avenue

New York, NY 10022

USA

For media inquiries:

Jonathan Freedman (212) 284-2300

MediaContact@Jefferies.com