PrimoHoagies Warrington Celebrates Grand Opening with Free Hoagies to First 100 Customers

Bucks County resident and his wife introduce their favorite hoagies to the Warrington community

WARRINGTON, Pa., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, famous for mouth-watering hoagies piled high with top-quality meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, announced today the grand opening of its newest location in Warrington, PA is set for Thursday, July 25th, at 10:00 a.m. The store is located at 1515 Main Street and is owned by local resident Eric and Dana DiPinto. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will begin promptly at 9:45 a.m.



To celebrate Warrington’s new favorite hoagie destination, PrimoHoagies is offering the first 100 customers* in line on July 25th, a free Primo Size Hoagie. For the rest of Grand Opening day, customers who enroll in the rewards program will enjoy Primo Size Hoagies for just $6.99.

Using recipes passed down through the generations for its iconic hoagies, PrimoHoagies layers Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and locally sourced, fresh vegetables onto award-winning, seeded rolls that are baked fresh throughout the day. The casual restaurant’s diverse menu features a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, antipasti salads, chips, drinks, fresh-baked cookies, and more.

PrimoHoagies was recently named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2023 and 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

Eric and his wife, Dana, met in Philadelphia, where they started their family. Over 20 years ago, they embarked on a journey in the healthcare field, honing their skills in hard work, dedication, and compassion. With a long-standing dream of starting and running their own business, the opportunity to collaborate with the Primo team presented the perfect chance to turn that dream into reality.

"Primo Hoagies is no ordinary sandwich shop; every sandwich is a handcrafted recipe derived from decades of family heritage. We are excited to introduce our location inside the Shops at Valley Square,” says DiPinto. “We hope that every customer who steps foot inside our store will leave feeling like a part of the Primo family. We can’t wait to serve you, Warrington."

The DiPintos are thrilled to introduce Primo Hoagies to the Warrington community, striving to bring the very best to our neighbors.

The 2,500-square-foot store is expected to employ about 15 people, with dine-in and outdoor seating, plus takeout, and delivery options. PrimoHoagies also offers catering, including its popular hoagie trays – perfect for special events, gameday, and luncheons. This location is open from 10:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. daily.

*To enjoy the Grand Opening Day Specials, customers are encouraged to join PrimoHoagies complimentary Rewards Program. By texting “Primo” to (484) 270-4000 or visiting the Rewards Program Page , customers can access exclusive offers and start saving on their favorite hoagies!

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Originally opened in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies prides itself on serving the highest quality Thumann's meats and cheeses, sliced fresh, piled high, on their award-winning seeded bread. The company’s success is attributed to several factors contributing to the Primo difference including the quality and consistency that result in repeat, loyal customers and the commitment to only serving the freshest gourmet meats and cheeses through a diverse menu featuring dozens of Specialty Hoagies, unique and original to PrimoHoagies.

Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies now has franchise locations open across Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999