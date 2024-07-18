Join MDC and NDA for July 30 webinar on invasive plant control for deer management

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the National Deer Association (NDA) invite landowners and others interested in managing deer on their properties to join them online on Tuesday, July 30, at 6 p.m. for a free Zoom webinar on invasive plant control for deer management. Hunters and landowners will learn about identifying and controlling Missouri’s top invasive plant species and how to incorporate these learned skills into their deer management plans. This live Zoom webinar will begin with a presentation from an NDA Deer Outreach Specialist followed by questions for MDC and NDA staff.

Save this link and click on it July 30 at 6 p.m. to join the free, live Zoom webinar on Invasive Plant Control for Deer Management: short.mdc.mo.gov/4XS. For those who have not previously used Zoom on their selected device, click the link ahead of time and follow the prompts to install the free Zoom software.

The webinar is part of MDC’s and NDA’s free 2024 Missouri Deer Management Webinar Series via Zoom. MDC and NDA will offer an additional free, live Zoom webinar on Hemorrhagic Disease in Deer as part of the series. All are welcome to participate. Save this link and click on it on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.: short.mdc.mo.gov/4Xq.

Watch the previous webinars in the series:

Learn more about deer management at mdc.mo.gov/your-property/improve-your-property/wildlife-management/deer-management.