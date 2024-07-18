Sun-Maid® Launches All-New Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt-Covered Raisins

Developed with Help from the kid-led Sun-Maid Board of Imagination

FRESNO, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun-Maid Growers of California, the iconic and innovative dried fruit snacks brand, is excited to unveil its latest delicious creation: Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins. This new flavor was developed with the help of the Sun-Maid Board of Imagination, a creative collective of kids ages 6-12 who work directly with Sun-Maid executives to bring fresh ideas to life.



The Sun-Maid Board of Imagination embarked on a fun and top-secret mission to create a new product to captivate taste buds and spark imaginations. These young innovators considered everything from color and texture to taste, using their knowledge of flavor profiles to choose their favorite combination. The result is a delightful snack made with whole fruit, offering a unique and delicious blend of blueberry & vanilla flavors.

"We are thrilled to introduce Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins, a product born from the creativity and enthusiasm of our Board of Imagination," said Steve Loftus, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun-Maid. "At Sun-Maid, we believe in the power of imagination and the importance of listening to our youngest consumers. This new flavor is a testament to that commitment and a delicious addition to our range of snacks."

These sweet and creamy treats offer the indulgence of candy, making them a perfect addition to a daily routine, whether at home or on the go.

Sun-Maid's Blueberry & Vanilla Yogurt Covered Raisins are available nationwide at select Walmart, Meijer, Kroger (starting July 21st), and Giant Eagle (starting August 1st) stores. This new offering is part of Sun-Maid's mission to provide a world of delicious snacks made with whole fruit—imagine that!





For media inquiries, please contact: nfenner@pavone.net

About Sun-Maid Growers of California: Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time—because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer trusted go-to snacks that are simple and versatile—imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid, visit www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including TikTok, Instagram, and Twitter.

