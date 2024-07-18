CCC, Portuguese Air Force sign contract for Canadian waterbombers

OTTAWA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is proud to announce the signing of a government to government (G2G) contract with Portugal’s Air Force for the sale of two (2) DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft manufactured by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada (DHC). Through CCC’s G2G contract, DHC will provide the DHC-515 aircraft to Portugal, along with spare parts, training, and maintenance support. The G2G contract is the result of ongoing cooperation between CCC, DHC, the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism (rescEU) and its Member States to supply the EU with Canadian-made waterbombers. Portugal joins Greece and Croatia in the acquisition of aircraft supported by rescEU, bringing a total of eleven (11) DHC-515 aircraft contracted through CCC.



Portugal has experienced in recent years more frequent and intense wildfires, largely due to rising temperatures, prolonged droughts, and changing precipitation patterns. These fires have led to widespread destruction of property and loss of life. The Portuguese air force will use its new waterbombers to continue protecting the country’s citizens and rich biodiversity from the devastating impacts of wildfires.

Building on the iconic legacy of Canadair CL-215 and CL-415 aircraft, the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ is a new purpose-built aerial firefighting aircraft. The DHC-515 aircraft delivers the highest quantity of water into the fire-zone per day (nearly 700,000 L), more than twice as much as its nearest competitor. It can refill its tanks in 12 seconds, from nearby fresh or saltwater sources including rivers, small lakes, and oceans, while land-based aircraft must return to airport after each drop. The next generation waterbomber matches the other aircraft in the De Havilland fleet in terms of lifespan, ruggedness, and Canadian aerospace engineering quality.

CCC, Canada’s G2G contracting agency, and Export Development Canada, Canada’s export credit agency, are part of Canada’s overall support for the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ program. For over 75 years, CCC has been helping Canadian companies to establish successful commercial relationships with foreign governments. Every G2G contract signed with CCC has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

Quotes

“CCC is proud to help the Portuguese Air Force to acquire De Havilland Canada's advanced waterbombers and strengthen Portugal’s capacity to combat wildfires that endanger its people and their properties.” – Kim Douglas, VP of Business Development and Marketing, CCC

“De Havilland Canada is honored to assist the Portuguese Air Force in safeguarding their country's communities and natural resources. With the acquisition of these new DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft, they will be better equipped to combat wildfires across Portugal and we look forward to supporting the country and these aircraft for decades to come.” – Neil Sweeney, Vice President, Corporate Affairs De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

Quick Facts

Increased wildfire risks due to climate change has generated a demand for additional aircraft within the EU and globally. The Member States of the European Union (EU) currently operate over 50% of the global fleet of previous iterations of the DHC-515 FIREFIGHTER™ aircraft.



About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of Defense designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.