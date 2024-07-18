Nexterus Receives 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

This award profiles innovative case study-type projects designed to automate, optimize, streamline, and improve the supply chain

NEW FREEDOM, Pa., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexterus, a world-class supply chain management and third-party logistics (3PL) services provider, is named a winner of a 2024 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. Nexterus was chosen for its supply chain projects with several manufacturers and distributors spanning the apparel, plastics, and pharmaceutical industries. Deploying the Nexterus TMS and optimization tools has strategically increased profitability and efficiency across the board for these shippers, allowing them to focus on their core competencies.



“Nexterus is pleased to be recognized for its strategic planning and cost optimization work with multiple customers and to receive the 2024 Top Supply Chain Project award for helping these companies improve efficiencies within their transportation and logistics operations," says Ryan Polakoff, President of Nexterus. “Using the Nexterus TMS opens doors for these clients to use new carriers from the Nexterus vetted carrier network, along with receiving the benefits of Nexterus’ freight audit and payment services. For future planning and to mitigate risk, these companies have utilized Nexterus’ scenario modeling/planning tools to optimize transportation costs and simulate where their updated footprint of distribution centers should be as it relates to growth/changes in their business.

"The past 12 months have seen companies within the supply chain and logistics space upgrade, enhance, adopt, and adapt in order to achieve greater efficiency along the chain. Companies implement others' software and technology to work smarter together. Their partnerships cultivated resilience and placed a spotlight on projects designed to make the supply chain space safer and more efficient," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “And now it's time to celebrate those projects!”

Go to https://sdce.me/8zldclb8 to view the complete list of Top Supply Chain Projects winners.

