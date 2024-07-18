Lane Closure on County Route 29 Flat Rock Road to begin Wednesday July 17 2024

Page Content

PRESTON COUNTY, WV – One lane of Preston County Route 29 (Flat Rock Road) at milepost 1.06 will be closed from 7:00 a.m Wednesday, July 17, 2024, through 6:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2024, for core drilling.

Motorists are advised to allow additional time for their commute. Please note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​