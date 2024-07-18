Creatio Included in the Customer Support Technology Value Matrix 2024 by Nucleus Research
The research provides a relevant snapshot of the current customer support technology marketBOSTON, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been named an Accelerator in the Customer Support Technology Value Matrix 2024 by Nucleus Research. The Nucleus Research Marketing Value Matrix provides an assessment of the market based on how vendors deliver value to customers through the usability and functionality of their solutions.
In 2024, the evaluation of customer support technology vendors underscores the importance of usability and functionality, emphasizing ease of use, integration, scalability, and industry-specific features. Recent advancements in AI have also significantly boosted operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. This year, the Nucleus Research report assesses the market by evaluating how vendors deliver value to customers through these key aspects of their solutions.
The evaluated product, Service Creatio, is an AI-powered full-cycle service management platform to automate customer service workflows of any complexity with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. It enables companies to accelerate service delivery and streamline customer engagement. Powered by no-code and AI, Service Creatio helps service agents minimize manual tasks and dramatically improve case processing times.
With Service Creatio, service agents can build a holistic customer view for smarter service delivery, unify all communication means in a single environment, align traditional and digital helpdesk operations, and build enterprise-grade automated service workflows based on ITIL.
Service Creatio can be used as a standalone product or as part of the unified bundle to accelerate marketing, sales, service, and operations. Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales, and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons.
The full Customer Support Technology Value Matrix 2024 report is available to the active Nucleus Research clients.
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio’s DNA.
