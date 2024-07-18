KraneShares Launches AGIX: An Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF That Provides Investors Exposure to Companies Across the AI Ecosystem

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (“KraneShares”), an asset management firm known for its global exchange-traded funds (ETFs), announced the launch of the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX) on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ).



AGIX tracks the Solactive Etna Artificial General Intelligence Index, which is designed to capture the performance of companies engaged in developing and applying artificial intelligence technologies. AGIX primarily holds publicly listed global AI companies and has the ability to allocate to private AI companies.

The Index focuses on three key categories within the AI sector: hardware, infrastructure, and applications. The Index constituents are selected based on a proprietary AI Exposure Score, which assesses each company's relevance to and readiness for artificial intelligence technology. It includes companies developing semiconductors and data centers crucial for large language models (LLM), firms providing cloud and data services for AI training & deployment, and businesses leveraging AI to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer experiences. This approach offers comprehensive exposure to the AI value chain, from foundational technology to practical implementations across various industries.

"AGIX seeks to provide strategic access to the future of artificial intelligence, capturing the full spectrum of the AI value chain from hardware to infrastructure to applications," said Brendan Ahern, CIO of KraneShares. "With the potential to add trillions in annual value across various sectors, generative AI is poised to be a transformative force in the global economy, and AGIX offers investors a way to participate in this technological revolution."

"AI technology has recently come of age with the advent of ChatGPT and other generative AI applications," said KraneShares Senior Investment Strategist Derek Yan, CFA. "Investor excitement for generative AI stems from its unprecedented consumer adoption rates and its potential to automate up to 50% of today's work activities between 2030 and 2060 according to McKinsey & Company. AGIX aims to track the companies at the forefront of this transformative technology."

For more information on the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (Ticker: AGIX), please visit https://kraneshares.com/agix/ or consult your financial advisor.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, Climate, and Uncorrelated Assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to various asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (UN PRI).

Carefully consider the Funds’ investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds’ full and summary prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting: https://kraneshares.com/agix/. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Risk Disclosures:

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its stated objectives. Indices are unmanaged and do not include the effect of fees. One cannot invest directly in an index.

This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular. This material is strictly for illustrative, educational, or informational purposes and is subject to change. Certain content represents an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results; material is as of the dates noted and is subject to change without notice.



The Fund is subject to non-U.S. issuers risk, which may be less liquid than investments in U.S. issuers, may have less governmental regulation and oversight, are typically subject to different investor protection standards than U.S. issuers, and the economic instability of the non-U.S. countries.

Large capitalization companies may struggle to adapt fast, impacting their growth compared to smaller firms, especially in expansive times. This could result in lower stock returns than investing in smaller and mid-sized companies. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility.



A large number of shares of the Fund is held by a single shareholder or a small group of shareholders. Redemptions from these shareholder can harm Fund performance, especially in declining markets, leading to forced sales at disadvantageous prices, increased costs, and adverse tax effects for remaining shareholders.

The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. A derivative (i.e., futures/forward contracts, swaps, and options) is a contract that derives its value from the performance of an underlying asset. The primary risk of derivatives is that changes in the asset’s market value and the derivative may not be proportionate, and some derivatives can have the potential for unlimited losses. Derivatives are also subject to liquidity and counterparty risk. The Fund is subject to liquidity risk, meaning that certain investments may become difficult to purchase or sell at a reasonable time and price. If a transaction for these securities is large, it may not be possible to initiate, which may cause the Fund to suffer losses. Counterparty risk is the risk of loss in the event that the counterparty to an agreement fails to make required payments or otherwise comply with the terms of the derivative.

Fluctuations in currency of foreign countries may have an adverse effect to domestic currency values. The Fund may invest in Initial Public Offerings (IPOs). Securities issued in IPOs have no trading history, and information about the companies may be available for very limited periods. In addition, the prices of securities sold in IPOs may be highly volatile. In addition, as the Fund increases in size, the impact of IPOs on the Fund’s performance will generally decrease. The Fund is new and does not yet have a significant number of shares outstanding. If the Fund does not grow in size, it will be at greater risk than larger funds of wider bid-ask spreads for its shares, trading at a greater premium or discount to NAV, liquidation and/or a trading halt. Narrowly focused investments typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund’s assets are expected to be concentrated in a sector, industry, market, or group of concentrations to the extent that the Underlying Index has such concentrations. The securities or futures in that concentration could react similarly to market developments. Thus, the Fund is subject to loss due to adverse occurrences that affect that concentration. AGIX is non-diversified.

ETF shares are bought and sold on an exchange at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemed from the Fund. However, shares may be redeemed at NAV directly by certain authorized broker-dealers (Authorized Participants) in very large creation/redemption units. The returns shown do not represent the returns you would receive if you traded shares at other times. Shares may trade at a premium or discount to their NAV in the secondary market. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Beginning 12/23/2020, market price returns are based on the official closing price of an ETF share or, if the official closing price isn't available, the midpoint between the national best bid and national best offer ("NBBO") as of the time the ETF calculates the current NAV per share. Prior to that date, market price returns were based on the midpoint between the Bid and Ask price. NAVs are calculated using prices as of 4:00 PM Eastern Time.

The KraneShares ETFs and KFA Funds ETFs are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Company (SIDCO), 1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456, which is not affiliated with Krane Funds Advisors, LLC, the Investment Adviser for the Funds, or any sub-advisers for the Funds.

