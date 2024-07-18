The 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and Panamera GTS

Stuttgart, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Porsche Panamera has redefined the luxury sedan segment. It combines a high level of driving comfort with the properties of a Porsche sports car in a unique way. Now two charismatic new variants have been added to the model range. These are cars with different priorities: the Panamera GTS is a dynamic sports sedan that places a particular emphasis on the emotional driving experience. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is positioned at the very top of the model range as the most powerful, fastest and most luxurious derivative. This top model is the new record holder in the official ranking of the fastest combustion engine and hybrid luxury sedans on the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

Both models are powered by the further developed 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine that is already used in the latest Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid. Changing from a twin-scroll to a single-scroll turbocharger and an increase in the average peak pressure to 140 bar in the combustion chambers aim to optimize the efficiency of the powertrain, especially at higher loads and engine speeds. The 8-speed Porsche dual clutch transmission (PDK) has been significantly improved. With optimized power-transmitting surfaces and a higher thermal load capacity, it is able to harness the enormous torque of the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.

The most powerful Panamera: Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

At Porsche, the Turbo model designation traditionally stands for the pinnacle of performance among the road-focused model variants. At the same time, the Turbo logo exemplifies technological leadership in the respective segment. The combination of powerful combustion engines and an electric powertrain enables particularly strong acceleration and exceptional performance.

The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is the most powerful production Panamera produced so far. Its V8 twin-turbo engine develops an output of 441 kW (591 hp), and the output of the electric motor completely integrated into the housing and into the cooling circuit of the PDK amounts to 140 kW (187 hp). Compared to its predecessor, its system output has been increased by 81 hp to 575 kW (771 hp), and the system torque has risen by 96 lb.-ft. to 737 lb.-ft. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds and has a top track speed of 202 mph. This represents an improvement of 8 mph in top track speed and a reduction of 0.2 seconds in acceleration compared to the previous Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid model.

At the same time, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid offers greater potential electric range, faster charging and more agile responsiveness compared to the previous generation car. With a capacity of 25.9 kWh (gross), the high voltage battery stores 45 percent more energy than the predecessor battery did. With an increase in recuperation output to 88 kW, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid can operate more efficiently in fully electric mode.

Distinctive design of the Turbo models

Porsche underlines the role of the Turbo models as the top variants in their model lines with a distinctive rear bumper and front fascia in the exterior color. At the rear, the tailpipes in Dark Bronze complete this look. The standard equipment for the Turbo S E-Hybrid also includes the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) with yellow brake calipers. Acid Green is also available for the calipers as a typical E-Hybrid color.

Turbonite, the elegant metallic grey tone, is exclusively reserved for the Turbo models. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid has this color on its airblades at the front of the car, on the strip of its rear bumper, and on the forged 21-inch Panamera Turbo S center-lock wheels. Porsche also uses Turbonite in the interior, for example on the trim strips and belt straps, the controls in the center console, and the steering wheel. Turbonite contrast stitching also features on the seats, door panel trim, dashboard and floor mats. The roof lining is completely upholstered with the suede-like Race-Tex.

New record for the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Even before its launch, the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid set a record lap time. Porsche test driver Lars Kern completed a lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife (20.832 kilometers) in just 7:24.17 minutes. With this notarized time, Porsche set the record for the fastest executive class sedan with a combustion and hybrid engine according to the official ranking of Nürburgring 1927 GmbH & Co. KG. The new Panamera broke the existing record in this car class by 3.62 seconds. The record lap was driven by Lars Kern on 12 July 2024. To protect the driver, the record-breaking Panamera was equipped with a racing seat and a safety cage, but was otherwise stock.

Lars Kern had already set Nordschleife class records in 2016 and 2020 with the Panamera, most recently in the last Panamera Turbo S. This new faster time by the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is proof of the consistent further development of the four-door sports car. With the new time of 7:24.17, Lars Kern improved his record from 2020 by 5.64 seconds.

Optional ultra-high performance tires and Aerokit in Carbon Fiber for the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and Turbo S E-Hybrid models

With this new class record, the new Panamera has shown what it is capable of. The car’s performance at the track is aided by the new optional Aerokit in Carbon Fiber and the specially developed optional UHP tires from Michelin. The Aerokit is optionally available for the Panamera Turbo E-Hybrid and the Turbo S E-Hybrid. It includes airblades, side skirts and a rear diffuser made of carbon fiber and optimizes the aerodynamic balance. The front spoiler lip eliminates lift on the front axle. In combination with the Gurney flap on the adaptive 4-way rear spoiler, its net effect is to generate downforce. At a speed of 124 mph (200 km/h), the Aerokit improves downforce by 132 lbs. (60 kg).

Also contributing to the impressive lap time, optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with the Porsche-specific N0 marking further improve the car’s traction. The Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires with dimensions 275/35 ZR 21 at the front and 325/30 ZR 21 at the rear were specially developed for the Panamera and for dynamic driving environments.

Comprehensive standard equipment in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid

Porsche has equipped the new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid with the Porsche Active Ride suspension as standard. This innovative chassis is coupled with a 400 V high-voltage system and is therefore only available in the Panamera models with an E-Hybrid powertrain. Each shock absorber has an electrically operated hydraulic pump that actively generates forces in the rebound or compression direction. In this way, the suspension almost fully compensates for body movements and keeps the car horizontal during dynamic driving. The technology enables innovative functions such as the overcompensation of pitching and rolling motions. It also matches the wheel load distribution to the grip level, thereby optimizing traction. The comprehensive range of standard equipment on the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid also includes all the driving dynamics control systems, rear-axle steering, the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) with 440 millimeter brake rotors at the front and a 410 millimeter diameter at the rear, as well as a Bose® sound system.

The most agile Panamera: Panamera GTS

GTS stands for Gran Turismo Sport. Porsche cars with this model designation offer an additional dose of sportiness and maximum driving pleasure, paired with a high degree of everyday usability. In line with this philosophy, the Panamera GTS is also distinguished by a chassis tuned for high performance, an exclusive SportDesign exterior package and a focused, high-quality interior. It is a particularly direct and agile variant of the Panamera sports sedan. The powerful, comprehensively upgraded V8 twin-turbo engine plays a major role in the especially exhilarating driving experience in the Panamera GTS. It offers linear power delivery that is clearly noticeable even at engine speeds above 6,000 rpm.

The engine delivers 368 kW (493 hp), 20 hp more than its predecessor. This results in better driving performance and dynamics. The four-door sports car accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds – 0.1 seconds quicker than the predecessor – and has a top track speed of 188 mph. The standard sport exhaust system in the Panamera GTS was specifically developed to create a powerful, emotional sound.

Porsche has given the standard dual-chamber two-valve air suspension including PASM in the Panamera GTS a particularly sporty calibration. The 10 millimeter-lower ride height compared to a standard Panamera and reinforced anti-roll bars provide a noticeably more direct driving experience and a lower basic spring rate. The electronically controlled PTV Plus limited slip differential ensures the torque is distributed optimally between the wheels. In combination, these measures aim to provide greater body stability and reduced pitch and roll movements. These added dynamics come without any significant reduction in ride comfort.

Exclusive GTS-specific design and equipment

Across all model lines, the Porsche GTS models can be identified by their distinctive sporty design. Black GTS logos on the sides and rear of the car, a unique front fascia, HD Matrix Design LED headlights in black and the Exclusive Design tail lights, as well as red brake calipers make the Panamera GTS stand out. The standard Sport package also includes body trim elements in satin-matt Black. These feature side skirts, inserts in the front fascia, side window surrounds, and the rear bumper. Porsche has kept the tailpipes of the sports exhaust system in Dark Bronze to create an exciting visual contrast. A further accent is added by the 21-inch Turbo S center-lock wheels in Anthracite Grey.

On the inside, there is extensive use of the suede-like Race-Tex. It covers the roof lining, armrests and door panels, as well as the center panels of the Adaptive Sport seats with 18-way adjustment. Porsche also offers two GTS-specific interior packages in Carmine Red or Slate Grey Neo. The decorative stitching and belts also come in the color of the selected package. An interior package in Matte Carbon Fiber is also available. The standard equipment of the Panamera GTS also includes a Bose® sound system and the Sport Chrono package with a stopwatch and the push-to-pass function.

Market launch and pricing

The 2025 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid and the Panamera GTS are now available to order and are expected to reach U.S. Porsche Centers in late Q1 2025. The Panamera GTS will be offered at a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $154,200, while the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will have an MSRP of $226,500. MSRP does not include tax, title, registration, dealer charges, or a $1,995 delivery, processing and handling fee.

Both models benefit from the many new features introduced in the third generation of the Panamera. These include the Porsche Driver Experience cockpit, extended connectivity functions such as the deeper integration of Apple CarPlay®, video streaming on the optional Passenger Display, and the option of parking the car using a smartphone app.

Attachments

Frank Wiesmann Porsche Cars North America, Inc. pr@porsche.us Calvin Kim Porsche Cars North America, Inc. pr@porsche.us