WEMIX Unveils Groundbreaking Updates for a Sustainable Blockchain Gaming Future

Seoul, South Korea, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEMIX is thrilled to have unveiled its latest ecosystem updates and developments during WEMIX DAY. This special event featured an in-depth video presentation showcasing significant changes and innovations within the WEMIX ecosystem, marking the start of a new era for blockchain gaming.

Dedicated to enhancing the sustainability of its ecosystem through the "Prioritize and Focus" strategy, WEMIX is driving continuous change. Join us at WEMIX DAY as we reveal the future of the revitalized WEMIX ecosystem.

Watch the WEMIX DAY Video Presentation: YouTube Link .

During WEMIX DAY , we introduced several key initiatives and updates that will drive the future growth and sustainability of the WEMIX ecosystem:

WEMIX PLAY

WEMIX Pay

WEMIX Pay is an innovative payment method for purchasing game content using the WEMIX native token, slated for release in the second half of this year. This feature is designed to establish WEMIX as a robust utility token, integrating seamlessly into major WEMIX PLAY games and driving increased utility and demand for WEMIX. Using WEMIX Pay earns you both PLAY Tokens and Prime Points, which are crucial for fueling the growth and sustainability of the WEMIX PLAY platform.

PLAY Token

A key component of WEMIX Pay is the PLAY Token, a cryptocurrency obtained through WEMIX transactions and uniquely tied to actual game revenue. Unlike other tokens issued in large quantities without practical use, PLAY Tokens will only be minted when real game revenue is generated by WEMIX Pay. These PLAY Tokens are subsequently burned and not recirculated, preventing inflation.

PLAY Tokens are primarily obtained through WEMIX Pay transactions, and can be exchanged for REFLECT Tokens at a fixed rate, providing a consistent value and facilitating transactions within the ecosystem. Reflect Tokens are designed to enhance the liquidity and stability of the WEMIX platform, enabling users to seamlessly convert their in-game earnings into a more stable form of currency that can be used across various WEMIX services and platforms.

Users can also receive PLAY Tokens as a reward for signing up early (pre-registration) and for participating in various activities within the WEMIX PLAY gaming community. These activities could include tasks such as playing games, completing challenges, engaging with the community, or other in-game and platform-based actions.

Prime Points

Prime Points operate as a mileage system within the WEMIX ecosystem, earned in conjunction with PLAY Tokens through WEMIX Pay. Accumulating Prime Points increases your Prime Points level, unlocking exclusive benefits at each tier, including VIP passes, NFTs, airdrops, and early access to games. Further details on how to earn Prime Points through various ecosystem activities will be released soon.

WEMIX Buy-Back

Designed as a virtuous cycle system, WEMIX Buy-Back allocates a minimum of 4-5% of WEMIX Pay revenue towards reducing supply and increasing user benefits.

WEMIX PLAY Reborn: https://wemixplay.com



The WEMIX PLAY platform is being reborn as a community-centric hub for blockchain games, where gamers and content creators can interact, share game strategies, enjoy memes, preview game art, and watch developer Ask Me Anything (AMA) sessions. The newly revamped WEMIX PLAY will launch in beta in the second half of the year.

Upcoming New Games on WEMIX PLAY

Legend of Ymir : Based on Norse mythology, this game showcases realistic, dynamic character animations achieved through advanced facial expression and motion capture technology. It is scheduled for a global release in late 2025.

: Based on Norse mythology, this game showcases realistic, dynamic character animations achieved through advanced facial expression and motion capture technology. It is scheduled for a global release in late 2025. Project M : Developed by the esteemed studio behind the legendary MIR series, this Web3 MMORPG builds on the legacy of blockchain games, MIR4 and NIGHT CROWS. It is slated for release after 2025.

: Developed by the esteemed studio behind the legendary MIR series, this Web3 MMORPG builds on the legacy of blockchain games, MIR4 and NIGHT CROWS. It is slated for release after 2025. Meta Toy DragonZ SAGA : A collectible RPG where players collect and nurture unique toy dragons, expected to be released in the fourth quarter of this year.

: A collectible RPG where players collect and nurture unique toy dragons, expected to be released in the fourth quarter of this year. Crystals of Naramunz: An RPG set in a steampunk world with charming anthropomorphic characters. It is planned for an early 2025 release.

All games in the upcoming lineup will integrate WEMIX Pay, enhancing their utility and contributing to WEMIX Buy-Back resources, and foster a healthier ecosystem.

Wepublic: https://wepublic.com



Wepublic leverages the advanced blockchain technology of WEMIX to promote transparency in society. By utilizing blockchain, Wepublic enables transparent decision-making and fund flows. The platform's SBT (Soulbound Token) based certification voting system ensures transparency by recording all decision-making processes on the blockchain. This innovative voting system has been successfully implemented in universities and religious institutions and will be accessible as an open platform by 2025.

Moreover, the blockchain-based Wepublic points system allows organizations to raise and use funds transparently without needing external audits, sharing the flow of funds with DAO members. The WEMIX donation feature, added last June, and the upcoming funding project service launching this August will help various organizations raise funds transparently for common goals.

Brioche Hard Fork

The recent Brioche Hard Fork saw approximately 434 million WEMIX burned and introduced a halving mechanism, reducing the amount of WEMIX minted per block in half. This marks the start of a healthier WEMIX ecosystem.

WEMIX: Committed to an Immersive Blockchain Gaming Experience

WEMIX remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering an immersive blockchain gaming experience through targeted strategies. Our unwavering dedication to ushering in a new era for WEMIX promises many more innovations on the horizon. Pre-register now for the newly revamped WEMIX PLAY gaming community platform to receive PLAY Tokens, and stay tuned for details on the upcoming PLAY Token airdrop for community participants.

For more information, please visit www.wemix.com .





