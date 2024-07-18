Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,399 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,732 in the last 365 days.

U.S. EPA Selects Heidelberg Materials for Up to $5 Million in Funding for EPD Project

Heidelberg Materials announces it has been selected for award negotiation to receive up to $5 million in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

Irving, Texas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidelberg Materials North America is pleased to announce it has been selected for award negotiation to receive up to $5 million in funding from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to create a robust, web-based tool that can help ready-mix concrete, cement and aggregate facilities to quickly produce high-quality Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs).

The grants are part of EPA’s Reducing Embodied Greenhouse Gas Emissions for Construction Materials and Products Grant. The company was among a selection of 38 grant recipients across the country, totaling nearly $160 million, to support efforts to report and reduce climate pollution from the manufacturing of construction materials and products.

“With this funding, Heidelberg Materials can accelerate the push for more sustainable construction materials and transparency across the industry while also helping our customers make more informed decisions when choosing products with a lower carbon footprint,” said Chris Ward, President & CEO of Heidelberg Materials North America.

This latest acknowledgement highlights Heidelberg Materials North America’s ongoing leadership in decarbonizing the industry and reflects its strong commitment to growing its portfolio of more sustainable products, digital technologies and customer-focused solutions.

About Heidelberg Materials North America

Based in Irving, Texas, Heidelberg Materials North America is part of Heidelberg Materials, one of the world's largest integrated manufacturers of building materials and solutions. At the center of our actions lies our responsibility for the environment. We are pioneers on the road to carbon neutrality and circular construction. We’re developing new, sustainable building materials as well as intelligent digital solutions.

Attachment 


Jeff Sieg
Heidelberg Materials North America
9726536011
jeff.sieg@heidelbergmaterials.com

You just read:

U.S. EPA Selects Heidelberg Materials for Up to $5 Million in Funding for EPD Project

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more