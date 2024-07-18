QuestionPro Acquires Cmiles CX

Cmiles CX's on-site, emoji-based experience rating technology combined with QuestionPro’s leading survey-based customer experience (CX) platform creates a truly omni-channel approach to help brands more fully measure satisfaction and loyalty

AUSTIN, Texas, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestionPro , a global leader in survey and research, data and insights services, has acquired Cmiles CX, a developer of 360o customer experience and feedback tracking technology. QuestionPro will integrate Cmiles CX's technology into its platform to create a truly omni-channel approach to help brands more fully measure customer satisfaction and loyalty. This strategic move marks QuestionPro’s entry into the Egyptian market, showcasing its commitment to transforming the regional CX landscape.



QuestionPro leverages a wide range of AI and machine learning technologies, including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Generative AI, to analyze customer experience, perception, feedback and chatter from surveys, social media, email response and other sources as part of its Customer Experience (CX) platform.

Cmiles CX pioneered the use of asking customers to rate their experience at the point of delivery with a simple “smiley face” rating system. Its kiosks, tablets and other displays are in use at more than 800 physical locations and have collected feedback from more than 25 million customers. Brands use this data to better understand and improve the customer experience, and importantly, address unhappy customers more quickly than through other forms of feedback request.

Combining real-time/immediate customer feedback to QuestionPro’s already comprehensive digital data collection and analysis tools will give customers a fuller set of data. The combined solution bridges the gap between digital and physical, providing a holistic view of the customer journey and enabling more effective improvements in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

“While surveys and other forms of customer feedback solicitation are proven to be effective, there’s nothing quite like being able to take the pulse of a customer in real time,” said Vivek Bhaskaran, founder and CEO of QuestionPro. “The addition of this new, and highly informative, customer feedback data integrated into our comprehensive CX platform will result in even more insightful analysis for customers.”

“Our combined expertise and technology will streamline feedback processes, enhance customer satisfaction, and provide deeper insights into customer journeys by integrating digital and physical touch points. We look forward to joining forces with QuestionPro to bring our innovative solutions to a wider audience,” stated Ahmed Hamdy, CEO of Cmiles CX.

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and India, we offer customers 24-7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About Cmiles CX

Cmiles CX is a leading provider of 360° customer experience and feedback-tracking solutions, utilizing innovative kiosk technology for real-time feedback collection at physical touch points. Their platform supports design-based innovation, facilitated brainstorming, and 360-degree CX visualization, enabling businesses to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty.

Media Contact John Williams, Scoville PR for QuestionPro +1-206-660-5503, jwilliams@scovillepr.com