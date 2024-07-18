McGraw Hill Announces Exclusive Partnership with Binary Logic, a Leader in EdTech Innovation in the Computing and ICT Space

The new relationship expands McGraw Hill's position as a leading provider of trusted digital resources for learners and educators around the world

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGraw Hill, a leading global education company, and Binary Logic, a global developer of innovative solutions in Computing and Information and Communications Technology (ICT), today announced their agreement to partner together to boost access to trusted educational programs in Computing and ICT, with McGraw Hill becoming the exclusive distributor of Binary Logic’s leading solutions in English-language markets around the world, including the U.S.

Learners around the world will utilize McGraw Hill’s platforms and content to bolster their workforce readiness and skills in the ICT space. Leveraging McGraw Hill’s reach, more educators will be able to gain access to Binary Logic’s core ICT curriculum materials -- the only comprehensive blended learning program for Grades K-12 in the market to be recognized with the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Seal of Alignment. The offering will provide flexible approaches for integrating ICT into the classroom at each grade level and helping students build and apply essential technology skills, including integrated coding and robotics activities. The new collaboration will also enable instructors to tap into a broad range of specialized programs covering key technical and vocational areas, including AI, programming and cybersecurity.

“Binary Logic’s range of high-quality educational resources in this area is the perfect complement to McGraw Hill’s existing programs for K-12 and vocational markets around the world,” said Anthony Lorin, President of McGraw Hill’s International group. “It’s becoming increasingly important for learners to develop skills in the software and technologies used in the workplace and academia to become digital citizens of the future. Forging this partnership allows us to offer relevant and engaging solutions across an expanded number of disciplines in global markets where we’re seeing increasing demand from educators. We are delighted to embark on this new relationship with a company whose commitment to improving education and learning outcomes across diverse environments mirrors ours.”

"Partnering with McGraw Hill marks a significant milestone for Binary Logic," said Giannis Malkogiannis, CEO of MM Educational Group, of which Binary Logic is a member. "Their global reach and strong presence in the education sector worldwide and especially in the US educational community will amplify our ability to deliver our high-quality computing and ICT resources to a wider audience. This collaboration will not only enhance our capacity to support K-12 and vocational education but also ensure that learners worldwide are equipped with the essential digital skills necessary for success in today's technology-driven world. We are excited to join forces with a company that shares our dedication to advancing education and achieving impactful learning outcomes."

More information on the new programs will be available later in 2024 through McGraw Hill’s website: https://www.mheducation.com/.

