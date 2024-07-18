Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,411 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,734 in the last 365 days.

Gentherm to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

NORTHVILLE, Mich., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM), the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems, today announced that Phil Eyler, President and CEO, and Matteo Anversa, Executive Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Auto Conference in New York City on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The fireside chat will begin at 8:45 a.m. (ET) and last for approximately 35 minutes.

There will be a live audio webcast of the presentation and a replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation on the Events page of the Investor Relations section of Gentherm’s website at: www.gentherm.com.

Investor Contact
Gregory Blanchette
investors@gentherm.com
248.308.1702

Media Contact
Melissa Fischer
media@gentherm.com
248.289.9702

About Gentherm 
Gentherm (NASDAQ: THRM) is the global market leader of innovative thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies for the automotive industry and a leader in medical patient temperature management systems. Automotive products include variable temperature Climate Control Seats, heated automotive interior systems (including heated seats, steering wheels, armrests and other components), battery performance solutions, cable systems, lumbar and massage comfort solutions, valve system technologies, and other electronic devices. Medical products include patient temperature management systems. The Company is also developing a number of new technologies and products that will help enable improvements to existing products and to create new product applications for existing and new markets. Gentherm has more than 14,000 employees in facilities in the United States, Germany, China, Czech Republic, Hungary, Japan, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, North Macedonia, South Korea, United Kingdom, Ukraine, and Vietnam. For more information, go to www.gentherm.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Gentherm to Participate in J.P. Morgan Auto Conference

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more