Reservoir Announces a Publishing Deal With Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Wrabel

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR), an award-winning independent music company, today announced a new publishing deal with critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Wrabel. The deal includes his future works.



Based in Los Angeles, Wrabel began his career co-writing songs by pop and rock artists such as Teddy Swims, Kesha, P!nk, Ellie Goulding, Adam Lambert, and Phillip Phillips, as well as EDM artists Kygo and Marshmello, among others. Wrabel has been praised as “one of Hollywood’s finest songwriters” by American Songwriter. Some of his most popular collaborations include Platinum-selling “Better Not” by Louis the Child and Wafia, Grammy-nominated “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” by the Backstreet Boys, "Don't Let It Break Your Heart" by Louis Tomlinson off his Top 10 UK and US album Walls, widely synched single “Strange” by Celeste, and hit feminist anthem “Woman” by Kesha.

Over the last decade, Wrabel’s own artist project has been highly successful. His 2014 collaboration with Afrojack entitled “Ten Feet Tall,” premiered in a Bud Light Super Bowl commercial, and became his first Top 10 hit in the US, UK, Netherlands, and Hungary. Since then, his music has been regularly synched, including prominent placements in Suits, Dynasty, Grey’s Anatomy, and Love, Victor.

To date, Wrabel’s most popular single is “The Village,” which was released in 2017 in support of trans rights. The accompanying music video has over 13 million views on YouTube, and the song went viral on TikTok and was dubbed the “Trans Nation Anthem.” As a queer artist, Wrabel has frequently utilized his platform to promote LGBTQ+ acceptance and rights, and he was named Billboard Pride Artist of the Month.

After years of releasing singles and writing for others, Wrabel dropped his own debut album, these words are all for you, in 2021. He has since released his sophomore album, based on a true story, with plans for an upcoming third album expected in 2025. In the meantime, Wrabel continues to write for a diverse set of artists with new cuts this year.

On the new deal with Reservoir, Wrabel said “I am thrilled and honored to join forces with Reservoir. I have had so much respect and admiration for Donna for many years and it really is a dream come true to get to work together with her and the amazing Reservoir team. I can’t wait to see what our future holds.”

Reservoir Executive Vice President, Global Creative Director Donna Caseine said, “We are beyond excited for our future with Wrabel. He is an inspiring and versatile songwriter and artist with a rare ability to write meaningful songs and infectious earworms for both himself and a wide range of his contemporaries. All of us at Reservoir look forward to bringing him new opportunities for his talents to shine.”

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first female-founded and led publicly traded independent music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 150,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir frequently holds a Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 and 2022 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Music, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Source: Reservoir Media, Inc.

Media Contact Reservoir Media, Inc. Suzy Arrabito Vice President, Marketing & Communications sa@reservoir-media.com www.reservoir-media.com Investor Contact Alpha IR Group Jackie Marcus RSVR@alpha-ir.com