American Legion Dorchester Post 91 Donates $42,000 to VA Maryland Health Care System – Largest Donation Ever Received
MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Legion Dorchester Post 91 in Cambridge, Md. recently donated $42,000 to the Veterans Affairs (VA) Maryland Health Care System to benefit veteran patients throughout the state. This is the largest donation the VA Maryland Health Care System has ever received from an individual Veterans Service Organization (VSO) post.
The donation will directly support veterans who receive their care at the Baltimore, Loch Raven, and Perry Point VA Medical Centers, as well as the Cambridge, Eastern Baltimore County, Fort Meade, Glen Burnie, and Pocomoke City VA Outpatient Clinics. Thanks to the support of the American Legion Dorchester Post 91, veterans throughout the state will have access to diversional recreation supplies and activities, the VA National Games, transportation services, educational resources, adaptive sports programing, supplies for new and expecting mothers, and equipment for inpatient care units.
“This donation from the American Legion Dorchester Post 91 will help to support important patient projects and programs that enhance the quality of life for Maryland’s veterans,” said Jonathan R. Eckman, P.E., director of the VA Maryland Health Care System. “As the largest donation ever received from an individual VSO post, it also demonstrates the commitment of Post 91 to supporting the needs of Maryland’s veteran patients and reminds them that their service in the armed forces has not been forgotten.”
The VA Maryland Health Care System is dedicated to providing safe, quality and compassionate care to more than 58,000 veterans in Central Maryland and on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. To apply for VA health care, call 877-222-8387 or visit www.va.gov. To learn about volunteer or donor opportunities, call 410-642-1038 or visit https://www.va.gov/maryland-health-care/work-with-us/volunteer-or-donate/.
