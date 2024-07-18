Ilham Aliyev talked to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held talks with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, on the sidelines of the 4th summit of the European Political Community.

The talks, conducted in a friendly atmosphere, focused on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

They also recalled the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to Shusha for the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States and the meetings held during the summit.