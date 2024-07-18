Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,410 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,736 in the last 365 days.

Ilham Aliyev talked to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

AZERBAIJAN, July 18 - 18 July 2024, 13:51

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held talks with Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary, on the sidelines of the 4th summit of the European Political Community.

The talks, conducted in a friendly atmosphere, focused on bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

They also recalled the Hungarian Prime Minister’s visit to Shusha for the Informal Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States and the meetings held during the summit.

You just read:

Ilham Aliyev talked to Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more